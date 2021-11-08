The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 1-8, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Johnny Mitchell Anderson, 30, Forsyth, abandonment of dependent child.
• Johnnie B. Barrow, 49, Forsyth, failure to appear.
• Brianna Nicole Black, 21, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Juan Sanchez Bridges, 22, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (amphetamine); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Christian Cancer Brown, 30, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child (4 counts); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding; failure to appear.
• Shaela Chanel Bundchen, 36, Los Angeles, Cal., failure to appear.
• Denzel Rashard Carr, 24, Jenkinsburg, abandonment of dependent child.
• Justin Ryan Dickey, 27, Carnesville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Chester V. Hall, 40, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Devon Edward Hammond, 22, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Jacob Alan Hayes, 34, McDonough, approaching authorized emergency vehicle; driving without headlights when required; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle; reckless driving.
• Eddie Jerome James, 32, Pineview, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Terrell Thor Lee, 34, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely; open container in vehicle.
• Samantha Paige Long, 31, Griffin, probation violation.
• Tyson James Maish, 19, Jackson, theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Nicolas Sebastian Martinez, 26, Claxton, warrant from Chatham County.
• Austin Tanner McLemore, 24, McDonough, disorderly conduct.
• Sharodney Quenterius Miller, 29, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Tyquan Jamarr Miller, 20, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (amphetamine); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Marco Antonio Moreno, 30, Locust Grove, disorderly conduct.
• Sterling Bacari Mozie, 26, Locust Grove, disorderly conduct.
• James Edward Nelson, 54, Flovilla, failure to appear.
• William Bert Noble, 51, Darien, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Derrick Jermaine Owens, 37, Woodland, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kortnie Megan Payne, 26, Forsyth, drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; felony possession of marijuana derivative; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Joseph Marion Plymel, 63, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding.
• Davan Lamont Randolph, 50, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Wesley Donald Stephens III, 27, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Orlando Suntarioa Tate, 44, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Veronica Thomas, 51, Warner Robins, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to appear.
• Deshaun Lyrik Tidwell, 25, Conyers, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nicole Lee Twilley, 40, abandonment of dependent child.
• Christopher Ray Wilson, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ryan Tracy Yates, 46, Indianapolis, Ind., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Franklin Lamar Bacon, 59, Statesboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lenorris Culbreath Jr., 35, Atlanta, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Christopher Rontavius Miller, 25, Jackson, driving with suspended or revoked license (misdemeanor); speeding.
• Jeremy Shea Reyes, 41, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Douglas Paul Walter, 52, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
