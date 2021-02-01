The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2021:
• Marcus Rayshad Allen, 27, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; simple battery - family violence.
• Kenji Sandor Barber, 43, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled subtance (heroin); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Dylan Lamar Barnes, 19, Jenkinsburg, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Timothy David Bell, 24, McDonough, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Akeem Amed Berry, 24, Griffin, armed robbery.
• Brandon Matthew Collins, 24, Jackson, theft by receiving.
• Alicia Shunta Crowder, 27, Locust Grove, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor.
• Nathaniel Collin Eldridge, 20, Snellville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Joshua Arthur Grant, 30, Valdosta, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Shakira Dejana Harris, 19, Stone Mountain, driving without license.
• Wontrella Aquanet Hemphill, 46, Athens, hold for U.S. Marshals.
• Teantjuan Rakethan Hill, 31, Flovilla, failure to stop for stop sign, failure to use signal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; seatbelt violation - adult; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer - misdemeanor.
• Safaris Jacoby Hinton, 45, Winder, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nathan Fabron Irving, 24, Cochrang, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kimberly Dianne Jackson, 51, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Adrian Jasso, Houston, Texas, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cameron Christopher Leavitt, 25, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; probation violation.
• Jarvis Lamont Lockett, 40, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Clifford Duane Martin, 52, Covington, probation violation, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannaboid, synthetic marijuana.
• Antonio Demarcus Mulkey, 32, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor,
• William Thomas Myles, 32, Jackson, purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics form; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Cartrina Latric Norris, 23, Jackson, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Miguel Emiele Otero, 37, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• William Gene Overby, 35, Covington, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannaboid, synthetic marijuana.
• Zachary Brian Rodrigues, 29, Douglas, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Trinidy Seth Sherrell, 31, Jackson, purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony.
• Blake Alexander Shaine Smith, 17, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Steven Ray Smith, 36, Mumford, Ala., probation violation.
• James Stallings, 28, Augusta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Shontavius Taylor, 26, Jackson, open container in vehicle; speeding.
• Jeffery Brian Voorhees, 37, Nichols, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Stanley Joseph Weaver, 60, Jackson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shannon Klarence White, 42, Jackson, driving on wrong side of the road; driving with no license on person; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Tadeshia Cleshay Willis, 31, Jackson, simple battery - family violence.
• Aimee Lashara Woodard, 40, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Justin Matthew Yarbrough, 46, Jackson, hold for Georgia State Patrol.
