The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 13-20, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Paul Nathan Beaver, 38, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Quincy Amos Bogan, 42, Cochran, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Andrew Yates Cole, 40, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dorothy Ruth Dexter, 46, Macon, probation violation.
• Ashley Brooke Duke, 28, Monticello, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; too fast for conditions.
• Melanie Lane Evans, 33, Anderson, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anthony Joshua Furlow, 29, Locust Grove, probation violation.
• Kelley Juanita Ivey, 44, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Altonio Bernard Little, 45, Jackson, family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• McWendellson Junior Mardy, 27, Jackson, criminal trespass.
• Jimmy Olan Mimbs, 53, Dublin, burglary - 1st degree (felony); burglary 2nd degree (felony).
• Sarah Regeski, 41, Locust Grove, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Garrett Demaun Sheppard, 31, Jackson, simple battery - family violence (2 counts).
• Morris Allen Taylor, 67, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield when turning left.
• Lyndsey Racquel Ward, 17, Griffin, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Ernest Andrew White, 40, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
• Marvin Duane Bowden, 50, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Louis Patrick Levite, 57, North Port, Fla., terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Fitzroy Alfonzo Phillips, 50, Trenton, NJ, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Ariana Elizabeth Rowe, 28, McDonough, failure to appear.
• Quanterious Demon Sidney, 29, Flovilla, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.