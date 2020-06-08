The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 1-8, 2020:
Ryan Dale Barber♦ , 30, McDonough, probation violation.
♦ Latasha Ann Bishop♦ , 33, Watkinsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Keon Deanthony Cooper♦ , 24, Blackshear, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Desmond Jarrod Davis♦ , 17, Jackson, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Tracy Davis♦ , 50, Reynolds, failure to appear.
♦ Raymond Joseph Fulton♦ , 57, Fayetteville, probation violation.
♦ Meredith Lee Golloway♦ , 39, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; sale of methamphetamine.
♦ Victor Frank Grier♦ , 38, Jenkinsburg, contempt of court — child support (2 counts).
♦ Dequazius Montez Hall♦ , 27, Decatur, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — methamphetamine; probation violation.
♦ Justin Derick Higginbotham♦ , 46, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — methamphetamine; probation violation.
♦ Jaree Jalon Jackson♦ , 23, Atlanta, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
♦ Rudolph Feodor Jackson♦ , 51, Bainbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to register vehicle; no insurance; reckless driving; speeding (106 in a 70 mph zone).
♦ Derrick Jermal Joiner♦ , 39, Duluth, housed for Gwinnett County.
♦ David Andrew Moore♦ , 38, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — methamphetamine.
♦ Jamie Lee Newmon♦ , 26, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; interference with government property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Ronda Odean Posey♦ , 50, Jackson, warrant from Forest Park Police Department.
♦ Charles Daniel Stewart♦ , 40, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Shaquille Marqus Tolliver♦ , 25, Macon, warrant from Macon-Bibb County; driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ James Leon Ursery♦ , 22, Miami, Fla., possession of marijuana derivative — felony; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit certain crimes.
♦ David Scott Washington♦ , 38, Flovilla, off bond; failure to appear.
♦ Meshyal Iman Watkins♦ , 23, Powder Springs, possession of marijuana derivative — felony; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit certain crimes.
♦ Sharquivyous Shukiel Douglas♦ , 27, Jackson, simple assault; criminal damage to property — 2nd degree; disorderly conduct.
♦ Jokodi Sharone Hightower♦ , 28, Jackson, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Zeporia Tenise Martin♦ , 51, Stockbridge, theft of lost/mislaid property — misdemeanor.
♦ Kenyota Straughter, 45, Chicago, Ill., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
