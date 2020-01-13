The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail log January 13, 2020
· Devon Ray Adams, 24, Hold per Probation
· Jeremy Allen Barnes, 36, Abandonment of certain Dangerous Drugs, Poisons or Controlled Substances, Possession and Use of Drug Related objects; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Purchase, Possess or have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narco. Tampering with Evidence – Felony
· Kaley Diane Batten, 34, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Drive within Single Lane, Crossing State/County Guard Line with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs without Consent, Drugs not in Original Container – Misdemeanor, Marijuana Possession less than 1 Ounce, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
· Amy Jo Berg, 46, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· David Franklin Browder III, 31, Housed for U.S Marshal.
· Joe Oliver Butler III, 43, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Courtney Athes Cato, 32, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Charles Jay Chrisley, 53, Hold for Monroe County, Brake Lights and Turn Signals Required.
· Justin Michael Cunningham, 28, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Justin Dakota Hemmings, 19, Hold for Henry County.
· Richard Neal Jackson, 58, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
· Robert Leamon Jones, 24, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Deja Shaunte Lena Link, 22, DUI, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Backing, Leaving the Scene of Accident (Hit and Run).
· Antonio Maurez Mann, 45, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree.
· Georgia Magnolia Massey, 26, Bondsman Off Bond (Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance/Tag Light).
· Christopher Jerome Mayfield, 37, Racing.
· Mustopha Khallid McDuffie, 29, Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery – Family Violence.
· Amber Leigh McEver, 28, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Marcus Antwan North, 29, Abandonment of Certain Dangerous Drugs, Poisons, or Controlled Substances; Driving while License Withdrawn; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer; Possession and use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narco; Reckless Driving; Speeding (118/45); Tampering with Evidence – Felony.
· Scott David Petersen, 39, Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· James Daniel Piper, 50, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
· Ulysses Sams Jr., 38, Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· John William Slife, 61, Dumping, Disposing, etc. Litter on Public or Private Property; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Evidence – Felony.
· Andred Jacob Smith, 28, Interference with 911 Call; Simple Assault – Family Violence.
· Reginald Jerome Smith, 38, Contempt Order – Abandonment of Dependent Child
· Alexis Darielle Thomas, 26, Tampering with Evidence; Terroristic Threats and Acts – Felony.
· Robert Lee Whisby, Jr., 44, Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Clifford Willis, 71, Hold/Public Indecency; Criminal Trespassing/ Terroristic Threats.
· Jim Junior Wilson, 42, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Valincia Alexis Yates, 24, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Diterion Deonte Daniels, 32, Driving without a Valid License – Misdemeanor; Speeding (86 in a 70 zone)
· Ferronta Dejuan Grier, 41, Criminal Trespass.
· Tiffany Centriell Hardy, 33, Hold for Griffin Police Department.
· Kassy Paulette Holcomb, 35, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
· Myron Carlos Hughee, 45, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor).
· Terrill Lee Knight, 47, Hold Sheet.
· Paul Melvin Orr, 53, Hold for Henry County.
· Katherine Ann Richardson, 32, Theft by Deception – Felony
· Jordan Michaela Rutledge, 19, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree.
· Mark Edward Smith, 44, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor). Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charge (Misdemeanor).
· Kenneth Anthony Troisi Jr., 27, Driving while license Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor).
· James Leon Washington, 28, Aggravated Battery Against Law Enforcement Officer when Engaged Official Duty; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers by Use of Threats of Violence.
