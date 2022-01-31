The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 24-31, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Roberto Baltierrez-Vargas, 34, Stockbridge, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Gerald Wayne Battle, 61, Jackson, criminal trespass (2 counts); theft by shoplifting - felony (2 counts).
• Robert Clinton Bradley, 45, Loganville, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts).
• Deontae Tyrees Brown, 18, Flovilla, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Raymond Anthony Brush, 41, Hampton, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
• Gabrial Leigh Buffington, 22, Locust Grove, disorderly conduct; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Terrance Jerome Clarke, 33, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Ulganda Tianna Colvard, 46, Jackson, driving while license withdrawn; failure to stop for stop sign.
• Kendravious Rashad Crowder, 22, Jackson, probation violation.
• Debbie Nichole Cruce, 37, Flovilla, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (5 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
• Mark Elliott Crusinberry Jr., 29, Riverdale, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jacob Michael Cole Elrod, 27, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Ronald Cole Elrod, 53, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Jeffery Marvin Harper, 53, Jenkinsburg, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; DUI - endangerment of a child under 14.
• Jokodi Sharone Hightower, 30, Jackson, terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Adam Owen Kuipers, 55, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; tag light illumination required.
• Michael Alan Lance, 46, Lawrenceville, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana or any controlled substance.
• Francisco Martinez Munoz, 41, Lawrenceville, driving without valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; no proof of insurance; speeding 55 mph (26-30 miles over).
• Juan Manuel Munoz, 24, Lawrenceville, hold for Dallas, Tex.
• Aldo Pinon, 39, Lawrenceville, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); no insurance.
• Willie Montez Price, 37, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
• Harley Jasmine Russ, 18, McDonough, criminal trespsss.
• Eric Eugene Talley, 35, Plainfield, NJ, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jason Morgan Vinson, 37, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Arsenio Donquiez Watts, 32, Jackson, warrant from Monroe County.
• William Edward Wesley, 58, Jackson, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
• Tamara Deshontral West-Bennett, 27, Decatur, driving while license withdrawn; speeding 35 mph (56-99 miles over).
• Angela Diane Williamson, 48, Barnesville, probation violation.
• Shanterio Deahaun Wooten, 33, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
