The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 4-14, 2020:
• Lamar Kevin Anthony, 36, Macon, expired driver's license; no insurance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Anton Vernell Bennefield, 25, Dover, Del., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Courtney Elizabeth Brinson, 35, Jackson, public drunkenness; reckless conduct; simple battery against police office/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Chance Brooks, 34, Thomasville, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Christopher Daniel George, 47, High Falls, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; no insurance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Jasen Jermard Giles Jr., 25, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Sonia Montoya Guzman, 40, Marietta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Garry Haggins Jr., 37, Thomasville, theft by receiving stolen property, speeding 35 mph (56-99 miles over).
• Lanessa Shanice Lloyd, 28, Jackson, driving without license; failure to register vehicle; no insurance.
• Mark Walton Potts, 55, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Aldrich Orteria Raines, 30, Muscella, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Justin Robert Slocum. 37, Houston, Tex., operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or toxic vapor; reckless disregard operation of a vessel - misdemeanor.
• Ashley Anne Slaughter, 32, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Jaheim Raymone Tate, 18, Flovilla, theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Albert Leeavante Tatum, 27, Douglasville, driving with suspended or revoked license; speeding in 35 mph (33 mph over).
• Willie James Terry, 40, Tucker, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Autumn Leigh Thomas, 27, Atlanta, deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more (felony).
• Thomas Eugene Wells, 36, Flovilla, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; theft by taking - felony (motor vehicle).
• Amanda Rae Backman, 37, Jefferson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Richard Frank Baker, 44, Jackson, felony possession of marijuana derivative; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Brett Daniel Banks, 32, Luthersville, probation violation.
• William John Bragg, 35, Locust Grove, warrant from Butts County.
• Victor Antonio Caldwell, 59, East Point, warrant from East Point.
• Erik Castillo, 25, Newburn, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Caleb Anthony Castleman, 23, Juliette, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Kevin Wesley Cook, 32, Conyers, warrant from Rockdale County.
• Larry Lee Durden, 41, Stockbridge, bail jumping - misdemeanor; failure to appear for fingerprintable charge - misdemeanor.
• Monica Elaine Ellington, 53, Covington, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Willie Montrez Goodrum, 39, Jackson, probation violation.
• Tina Renae Hall, 42, Knoxville, Tenn., driving on wrong side of road; DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; drugs not in original container; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam); possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Kevin Anthony Hand, 23, Griffin, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.
• Kenneth Lee Heard Jr., 38, Jackson, criminal trespass; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Jacob Benjamin Poe, 25, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Ed William Poellnitz, 55, Lithonia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Andre Demetrius Quarterman, 57, Miami, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; failure to drive within single lane.
• Shannon Marie Richardson, 40, McDonough, warrant from Monroe County.
• Marquavis Trenard Smith, 31, Miami, Fla., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (THC); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Lisa Mae Sutherland, 51, Beverly Hills, Fla., fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - felony; speeding 35 mph (20-35 miles over).
• Angelina Frances Wassink, 36, Beverly Hills, Fla.; probation violation.
• Kenneth Stephen Watts, 42, Jackson, simple battery - family violence.
• Stephanie Whatley, 41, Jackson, burglary - 1st degree.
• Sharodney Demon Appling, 33, Douglasville, probation violation.
• Levi Blane Ellington, 29, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin).
• Hiram Bertrand Render, 51, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Christopher Brian Rodgers, 36, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Christopher Glenn Sanders, 24, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Aubrey Wayne Savage, 36, Conyers, felony possession of marijuana derivative; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Cordell Rayshon Smith, 21, Jackson, reckless driving.
• Keaven Eugene Williamson 29, Dublin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.