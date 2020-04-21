The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of April 13-20, 2020:
• Michael Dalton Bridges, 20, Jackson, Theft by Taking - Felony (2 counts); Theft by Taking - Misdemeanor (2 counts); Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
• Shaquila Necole Carter, 38, Thomaston, Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle With Intent to Commit Theft or Felony.
• James Evans Jr., 59, Jackson, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine); Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers - Misdemeanor.
• Joni Deann Finch, 37, Griffin, Probation Violation.
• Anthony Michael Finocchiaro, 23, Jackson, Aggravated Battery.
• Maurice Marquite McKibben, 26, Flovilla, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Probation Violation.
• Rodney Wayne Newton Jr., 46, Jackson, Simple Battery - Family Violence.
• Eric Leverne Risby, 41, Jackson, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers - Misdemeanor.
• Mandriez Ramon Spivey, 41, Macon, Hold for U.S. Marshals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.