The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 2-9, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Kaley Diane Batten, 35, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Matthew Wade Bradshaw, 31, Covington, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Domonique Kareem Callahan, 27, Atlanta, failure to appear (2 counts).
• Demarea Demond Carey, 27, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mikell Dewitt Carter, 38, Griffin, endangering a child while operating a vessel under the influence - misdemeanor; failure to obey regulatory marker; operating vessel with insufficient pfd (personal flotation device); operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor.
• Patrick Oliver Christie, 24, Winter Garden, Fla., expired vehicle tag or decal; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Charles Allen Franklin, 35, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kevin Edward Garner, 45, Flovilla, operating vehicle with improper lights; operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor.
• Brett Randal Goen, 42, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Victor Frank Grier, 39, Jenkinsburg, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Stephen Thomas Holmes, 44, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Marquis Javon King, 22, Flovilla, warrant from Porterdale.
• Lamarkius Rashun Lawrence, 35, Jackson, maintaining a disorderly house; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (3 counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Kristopher Dean Matthews, 33, Jackson, bail jumping - misdemeanor; failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Dylan McCulley, 21, McDonough, child molestation.
• Richard Arthur Powell, 50, Covington, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Shaketa Lorrez Price, 53, Jackson, maintaining a disorderly house; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (3 counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Lashon Stinson, 49, Birmingham, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); driving with no license on person; speeding 59/45.
• Victor Kyle Whitehead, 30, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Christopher Wade Whitman, 55, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ventavius Armond Williams, 27, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
• George Grier Guffin, 46, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Christopher John Jones, 32, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
• Kyle Wallace Locke, 21, McDonough, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jackson Kendarious Mapp, 23, Nicholson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Octavious Bernard Mayes, 27, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• James Lawayne Vick, 42, Hampton, warrant from Newton County.
