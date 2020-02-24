The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook, Feb. 24, 2020:
• Ynecia Lavette Andrews, 28, Atlanta, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana.
• Leonard Greg Baskin, 41, Fall River, Mass., housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Larry Joseph Beck, 42, Jackson, probation violation.
• Bruce John Bennett, 32, Flovilla, driving without headlights when required; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax).
• Justin William Blankenship, 22, Thomaston, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Michael Lynn Brinegar, 54, Locust Grove, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Stacey Diane Buchanan, 56, Jackson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana derivative (felony); open container in vehicle; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• John Willie Clark, 34, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Jamar Cintel Crowder, 34, Forest Park, probation violation.
• Joshua Seth Davis, 29, Duluth, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Raymond Lewis Edge Jr., 48, Jackson, simple battery - family violence.
• Deshae Amondai Floyd, 23, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Icyss Travell Hall, 21, Pooler, warrant from Pooler Police Department.
• Michelle Lynn Hall, 39, McDonough, disorderly conduct.
• Quentin Lamar Harris, 32, Sandersville, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Leonard Damien Hills, 41, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Andrew Bravo Jimenez, 25, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Germany Rykeithan Jordan, 33, Ambrose, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Samantha Nicole Knight, 38, McDonough, probation violation.
• Xavier Najee Lauderdale, 28, Donaldsonville, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Mason Lemuel Emanuel, 27, Locust Grove, probation violation.
• Lacy Marie Norris, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Nicholas Amad Perkins, 21, Flovilla, held for Monroe County.
• Timothy Joseph Reagan, 48, Jackson, probation violation.
• Ernest Dujuana Redding, 39, Monticello, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Felton Dean Roberts, 42, Jackson, possession or arms by convicted felon and first offender probation (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Mechell Ehrmentraut Shaver, 44, Crawford, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Pamela Charvorya Sims, 38, Jackson, illegal possession of controlled substance; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
• Lillianna Moray Smoot, 25, Barnesville, DUI - first offense: failure to drive within single lane.
• Gregory Eugene Thurman, 54, Jackson, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, solicitation of sodomy - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Gwendolyn Nashae Walker, 35, Griffin, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Kenneth Dwayne Weldon, 52, Opelika, Ala., DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding (90 in 70).
• David Lee Willis, 49, Jackson, simple assault - family violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• John Hoyt Bruce, 23, Milner, no insurance.
• Casterlean Willis Butler, 60, Forsyth, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; too fast for conditions.
• Selah Mifdar Celaj, 53, St. Johns, disorderly conduct
• Jessica Charmine Davis, 21, Jackson, conspiracy to commit a crime; violation of oath by public officer.
• Kelvin Deon Fitzpatrick, 44, Douglasville, warrants out of DeKalb, Cobb, Alabama; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Joshua Gassett, 22, Thomaston, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Sharika Griffin, 28, Riverdale, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Reyquez Miyun Stewart, 17, Jackson, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license - 1st offense - misdemeanor; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age - 1st offense.
• Christopher Michael Williams, 38, Jackson, theft by deception - misdemeanor (2 counts); theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.