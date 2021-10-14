The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 4-11, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Zacchaeus Maurice Bennett, 22, Madison, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule V controlled substance (promethazine).
• Shaquille Lavar Bentley, 27, Roberta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ashlyn Marie Bunn, 20, Griffin, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Christina Irene Burge, 37, Barnesville, theft by taking - felony.
• Deanna Crooms Burrell, 41, Covington, warrant from Jasper County.
• Jason Ira Carter, 39, Warm Springs, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Blaine Christian, 28, Conyers, defective equipment; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Darius Demond Coats, 24, Madison, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance (promethazine).
• Jacob Wade Collier, 25, Ellijay, violation family violence order.
• Benjamin Alexander Dover, 33, Jackson, cruelty to children - 1st degree.
• Steven Guy Duke, 38, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Antonio Redell Grier, 22, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Donald Lee Harris, 66, Jackson, affray.
• Dusty Lee Holloway, 33, Jackson, probation violation; violation of family violence order.
• Adrian Quinell Howard, 45, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Darrell Louis Hughley, 42, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Najeel Deshawn Jones, 27, Barton, Fla,, probation violation.
• Magan Nicole Maddox, 35, Jackson, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); open container in vehicle.
• Dwayne Fitzgerald Maddox Jr., 35, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Felipe Nery Martinez-Gomez, 41, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, Jasper, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eric Shawn Mize, 33, McDonough, defective equipment; possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Andriy Modnyy, 43, Rivergrove, Ill., simple assault; theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Wendall Stephen Murray, 55, Warner Robins, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Winston Charles Naulta Jr., 43, Hampton, probation violation.
• Samuel Ramon Orozco-Mendoza, 27, Atlanta, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Wayman Patterson Jr., 43, Detroit, Mich., 43, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Eddie Leroy Potts, 40, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Jermaine Quentez Reid, 23, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Dodge Connor Roberson, 35, Richmond Hill, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Latoya Dominique Robinson, 32, Stockbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Tony Darrell Sargent Jr., 35, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Steven Lloyd Sherwood, 39, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Krystal Dawn Smith, 41, Thomaston, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Chester Junior Stodghill, 41, Jackson, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances; dumping, disposing, etc., litter on public or private property; expired registration or revalidation decal; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper tag display; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Michael Scott Strickland, 27, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.’
• Demario Antron Thomas, 19, Monticello, disorderly conduct; simple battery.
• Jordin Ty’Quez Thomas, 19, Monticello, disorderly conduct; simple battery.
• Kelly Denise Wallace, 27, Covington, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Cynthia Denise Gregg, 46, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Alexander Shakeem Patrick, 18, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
