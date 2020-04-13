The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of April 6-13, 2020:
• Chucferrio Montrell Booker, 29, Athens, Hold for U.S. Marshals.
• Thomas Dennison Douglas, 69, Loganville, Probation violation.
• Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, Jackson, Aggravated assault; Murder.
• Antonio Demarcus Mulkey, 31, Jackson, Criminal attempt to commit a felony; Failure to drive within a single lane; Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; Theft by receiving stolen property - felony; Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor; Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence - felony.
• Brandon Michael Sparks, 17, Jackson, Burglary, 2nd Degree - felony; Criminal attempt to commit a felony; Criminal damage to property, 2nd degree; Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Dakota Jake Harmon, 30, Jackson, Criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.