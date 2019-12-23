The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Dec 23, 2019:

· John Tracy Ameck, 45, Driving while License Suspended or revoked (Misdeameanor), Speeding 35 MPH (94 in a 70 MPH).

· Raymond Barnes Jr., 33, Probation Violation (2 Counts)

· Delana Carol Champaign, 17, Aggravated Battery (2 Counts), Party to a Crime (Aggravated Battery).

· Charles Franklin Cochran, 45, Probation Violation (2 Counts).

· Question Dingle, 41, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana.

· Corey Shanard Dixon, 38, Probation Violation.

· Michael Kevin Flores, 34, Probation Violation.

· Jason Thomas Flourney, 43, Contempt of Superior Court for Fingerprintable Charge (Misdemeanor).

· George Hammond Fuller, 56, Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked Registration (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

· Lawrence Laron Gadson, 31, Housed for the U.S. Marshal.

· Anthony Harold Gaylor, 39, Theft by Shoplifting (Misdemeanor).

· Quintarius Lamar Horton, 21, Open Container in Vehicle.

· Todd Derrecus Howard, 33, Receipt, Possession or Transport of Fire Arm by Convicted Felon or Felony.

· Amber Nicole Jones, 23, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

· Tennyson Larry Knight, 29, Disorderly Conduct Co, County Ordinance.

· Christopher Deangel Lumpkin, 23, Housed for U.S. Marshal.

· John Jacob Martin, 19, Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense) (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Firearm, by a Convicted Felon, Willful Obstruction of law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor).

· Anthony Corneal McDowell, 40, Maintaining a Disorderly House

· Thomas Douglas Metzler Jr., 43, Housed for Jones County.

· Kassey Leann Mobley, 27, Probation Violation.

· Chester Sanchez Morgan, 29, Housed for U.S. Marshal.

· Michael Fields Poore Jr., 33, Probation Violation.

· Cameron Lane Reid, 40, Theft by Taking – Felony.

· Manuel Rafa Rodriguez-Aranjo, 41, Driving without A Valid License, Speeding 35 MPH (72 in a 45).

· Shalissa Latreece Scandrett, 30, Maintaining a Disorderly House.

· Ira Keith Seiber, 35, Contempt of Superior Court for Fingerprintable Charge (Misdemeanor).

· Mary Shawntell Sellers, 33, Probation Violation.

· Matthew Scott Sizemore, 28, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charge (Felony)

· Jonathan Lee Smith, 32, Probation Violation.

· Atravion Oronde Strickland, 19, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

· Robbie Lewis Williams, 43, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charge (Misdemeanor).

· Jhose Clinton Wogoman, 33, Theft by Taking (Felony).

· Shane Michael Apple, 42, Theft by Taking (Felony).

· Tekorion Deontavious Denson, 22, Housed for Suwanee Police Department.

· Trevor DeCastro James Jr., 22, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor), Speeding (87 in 70 MPH).

· Macy Rae Purcell-Boozer, 23, 10-99, Housed for Henry County Sheriff.

· Willie James Rogers, 43, Housed for U.S. Marshal.

