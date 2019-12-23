The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Dec 23, 2019:
· John Tracy Ameck, 45, Driving while License Suspended or revoked (Misdeameanor), Speeding 35 MPH (94 in a 70 MPH).
· Raymond Barnes Jr., 33, Probation Violation (2 Counts)
· Delana Carol Champaign, 17, Aggravated Battery (2 Counts), Party to a Crime (Aggravated Battery).
· Charles Franklin Cochran, 45, Probation Violation (2 Counts).
· Question Dingle, 41, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana.
· Corey Shanard Dixon, 38, Probation Violation.
· Michael Kevin Flores, 34, Probation Violation.
· Jason Thomas Flourney, 43, Contempt of Superior Court for Fingerprintable Charge (Misdemeanor).
· George Hammond Fuller, 56, Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked Registration (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
· Lawrence Laron Gadson, 31, Housed for the U.S. Marshal.
· Anthony Harold Gaylor, 39, Theft by Shoplifting (Misdemeanor).
· Quintarius Lamar Horton, 21, Open Container in Vehicle.
· Todd Derrecus Howard, 33, Receipt, Possession or Transport of Fire Arm by Convicted Felon or Felony.
· Amber Nicole Jones, 23, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
· Tennyson Larry Knight, 29, Disorderly Conduct Co, County Ordinance.
· Christopher Deangel Lumpkin, 23, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· John Jacob Martin, 19, Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense) (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Firearm, by a Convicted Felon, Willful Obstruction of law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor).
· Anthony Corneal McDowell, 40, Maintaining a Disorderly House
· Thomas Douglas Metzler Jr., 43, Housed for Jones County.
· Kassey Leann Mobley, 27, Probation Violation.
· Chester Sanchez Morgan, 29, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Michael Fields Poore Jr., 33, Probation Violation.
· Cameron Lane Reid, 40, Theft by Taking – Felony.
· Manuel Rafa Rodriguez-Aranjo, 41, Driving without A Valid License, Speeding 35 MPH (72 in a 45).
· Shalissa Latreece Scandrett, 30, Maintaining a Disorderly House.
· Ira Keith Seiber, 35, Contempt of Superior Court for Fingerprintable Charge (Misdemeanor).
· Mary Shawntell Sellers, 33, Probation Violation.
· Matthew Scott Sizemore, 28, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charge (Felony)
· Jonathan Lee Smith, 32, Probation Violation.
· Atravion Oronde Strickland, 19, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.
· Robbie Lewis Williams, 43, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charge (Misdemeanor).
· Jhose Clinton Wogoman, 33, Theft by Taking (Felony).
· Shane Michael Apple, 42, Theft by Taking (Felony).
· Tekorion Deontavious Denson, 22, Housed for Suwanee Police Department.
· Trevor DeCastro James Jr., 22, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor), Speeding (87 in 70 MPH).
· Macy Rae Purcell-Boozer, 23, 10-99, Housed for Henry County Sheriff.
· Willie James Rogers, 43, Housed for U.S. Marshal.