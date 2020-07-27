The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 20-27, 2020:
Quantorius Deundre Adams♦ , 26, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Wallace Bradley Barnette♦ , 31, McDonough, theft by receiving stolen property.
♦ Emmanuel Barrientos♦ , 28, Bronx, NY, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Steve Ray Beard♦ , 58, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked; no insurance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Thurman Ray Bowen♦ , 37, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked; improper turn or u-turn.
♦ James Warren Boyd♦ , 33, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
♦ Lajuante Karon Brown♦ , 22, McDonough, possession marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Matthew Dixon III♦ , 33, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Traveon Laquarius Evans♦ , 22, Jackson, possession marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Amanda Jane Feltman♦ , 36, Locust Grove, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Michael Fletcher Fincher♦ , 48, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Jason Delloyed McCall♦ , 50, Jackson, adult restraint law seat belt; disorderly conduct; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); drugs not in original container — misdemeanor; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Kolonopin); tampering with evidence — felony.
♦ Richard Michael McCarthy♦ , 46, Knoxville, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Samuel McCombs♦ , 46, Loganville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Charles Gerald McCrary♦ , 17, Jackson, hold/criminal trespass.
♦ Rodney Wayne Newton Jr.♦ , 47, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Sampson Pearson Jr.♦ , 29, Jackson, probation violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Danny Chazten Pryor♦ , 33, Jackson, reckless conduct.
♦ Jonathon Eugene Roberts♦ , 29, Kingsport, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Antonio Antwan Rucker♦ , 37, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Devario Quentez Shuler♦ , 36, Tallahassee, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Scotty Dywane Smith, 32♦ , Fitzgerald, probation violation.
♦ Tyrone Starr Jr.♦ , 25, Griffin, child restraint law; driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs 2 counts); speeding (80/55).
♦ Malick Khalil Tyus♦ , 20, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; warning for littering.
♦ Katherine Grace Witcher♦ , 34, Crawford, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Christopher Alen Cornegay♦ , 32, Macon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ James Tyrone Davis♦ , 31, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; taillights maintenance.
David High Jr., 33, Forsyth, battery (family violence).
Sherrie Denise Howard♦ , 32, Warner Robins, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Robert Lamar Lawson♦ , 37, Flovilla, warrant from Monroe County, warrant from Spalding County.
♦ Keyron Lamar Pass♦ , 27, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Tony Darrell Sargent, 34, Griffin, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
