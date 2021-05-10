The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 3-10, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Katrina Nichole Akins, 29, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Christopher Dwayne Askins, 42, Jackson, false statements or writings.
• Thurman Ray Bowman, 38, Jackson, probation violations (2 counts).
• Myeisha Nicole Brown, 38, Atlanta, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (2 counts); purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form (2 counts); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Kaliah Bush, 22, Albany, driving without valid license (misdemeanor); knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance required; speeding 35 mph (56-99 miles over).
• Jeremy Gordon Clay, 45, Flovilla, failure to appear (misdemeanor).
• Kyle Brice Clemons, 45, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Chamar Marcelles Cody, 22, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Curtis Austin Anthony, 22, Augusta, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Justin Tyler Davenport, 22, Jackson, murder; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Roberto Campos Efgenio, 41, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
• Dennis Russell Eppley, 55, Mableton, warrant from Morrow Police Department.
• Laura Guerro Garcia, 28, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Justin Wyatt-Hinton George, 28, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Gregory Scott Howard, 51, Conyers, disorderly conduct; obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).
• Tammy Louise Huges, 49, Covington, warrant from Newton County.
• Stacey Gwinnett Jenkins, 46, Jackson, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Clarence Edward Marsh, 30, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony); failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form (2 counts); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Bryce Ivan Martin, 22, Hampton, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy).
• Kyle Thomas Melton, 35, Colbert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• John William Mitchell, 42, Forsyth, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Javon Elijah Moore, 22, Locust Grove, speeding; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Antonio Demarcus Mulkey, 32, Jackson, aggravated assault; criminal trespass - family violence.
• David Michael Reems, 36, Jackson, probation violation.
• Adonias Temaj, 27, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ervin Temaj, 33, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Lee Treadwell, 57, Covington, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Raysean Walker, 24, Flovilla, sale of methamphetamine.
• Rodriqus Desmon Weaver, 33, Jenkinsburg, animal cruelty; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (felony).
• Demarco Latrez Webb, 35, Jackson, probation violation.
• Gary Sammuel Webb, 36, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding.
• Elizabeth Woody, 57, disorderly conduct.
