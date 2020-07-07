The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 29-July 6, 2020:
• Ramon Alvarez-Chavez, 40, Forsyth, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dallas Mitchell Arnold, 25, Powder Springs, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
• Shannon Lee Bell, 45, Jackson, probation violation.
• Joshua Lee Bridges, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenneth William Cavender, Jr., 35, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance - methamphetamine.
• Luke Level Cruise, 25, Jackson, battery - family violence - (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Michael Christopher Deese, 47, Jackson, hold for warrant.
• Alex Dearlo Earnest Jr., 29, Covington, child restraint law; driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; driving without a valid license - misdemeanor; speeding (92 in a 70 mph).
• Mallory Keith Heath, 55, Forsyth, parole violation.
• Emmanuel Anderson Holmes, 18, Jackson, aggravated assault; criminal trespass; reckless conduct.
• Nicholas Treyvez Jackson, 27, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Erin Marie Jones, 40, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Valerie Annette Jones, 35, Jackson, probation violation.
• Alexander Paul Krick, 31, Savannah, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana derivatives; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Tammy Fritts Medina, 54, Jackson, probation violation.
• Anthony Dewayne Peron, 41, Sylvester, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shaderricka Eyekimah Price, 27, Jackson, disorder conduct.
• Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 30, Jackson, probation violation.
• Brandon Scott Ramey, 28, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Chauncey Ross Reid, 22, Hampton, distracted driver; fleeing or evading police or roadblock; reckless driving; seatbelt violation.
• Shalissa Latreece Scandrett; 30, Jackson, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Ambria Shirlene Scott, 21, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• April Renee Smith, 30, Jenkinsburg, driving on wrong side of road; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Roger Lamar Stewart, 35, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - cocaine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - crack cocaine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Andricus Marquez Tolen, 42, Jackson, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; probation violation.
• Conrad Riley Walters, 32, Jenkinsburg, hold for Milledgeville Police Department.
• Clifford Willis, 71, Jackson, criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.