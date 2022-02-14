The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb 7-14, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Amanda Lynn Agerton, 32, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Patrick Lee Andrade Jr., 28, Griffin, possession of methamphetamine.
• Kasie Lynn Arrant, 45, Social Circle, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Keith Britton, 34, Jackson, probation violation.
• Kevin Franklin Burrage, 34, Summerville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Annie Caroline Collins, 20, Decatur, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Paul Darryl Collins, 59, East Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Derrick Montrell Daniels, 49, Thomaston, probation violation.
• Michael De La Bruyere, 51, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joseph Matthew Deerman, 35, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Alonzo Demontez Dorsey, 28, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); financial transaction card fraud; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; forgery - 3rd degree (felony); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; reckless driving; speeding 35 mph (56-99 miles over); theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Christie Marie Garner, 39, Gay, failure to appear.
• Robert Allen Gentry, 32, Jackson, failure to appear; abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Elijah Enoch Gregg, 21, Jackson, failure to appear; probation violation; theft by taking - felony.
• Jarvis Vontrell Havior, 30, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anton Deante Hurst, 29, Hephzibah, failure to appear; bondsman off bond.
• Taylor Austin Johnson, 27, Covington, warrant from Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ryan Thomas Jones, 40, North Augusta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Breenana Deshai King, 25, The Rock, probation violation.
• Josh Brooks Kitchens, 38, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor); cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Vaneesha Lee Kitchens, 34, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor); cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Paul Steven Mullett, 44, Painesville, Ohio, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possess or have conrol of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form (2 counts); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Michael Justin Ogle, 33, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
• Kenyada Jerome Powers, 24, Montgomery, Ala., aggravated assault; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Elisa Rose Pulliam, 34, Covington, warrant from Baldwin County.
• Amarion Latrez Rivera, 18, Jenkinsburg, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Travis Antoine Robinson, 45, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Alexsia Alexandria Stodghill, 23, Jackson, financial transaction card fraud.
• John Clinton Thaxton, 45, Jackson, probation violation (2 counts).
• Nicholas Nike Tucker, 25, Dublin, hold for Laurens County.
• Malik Khalil Tyus, 21, Jackson, parole violation.
• Kemshia Lashay Williams, 31, Atlanta, warrant from College Park Police Department.
