The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 31-Feb 7, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Charley Edward Adams, 74, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Adam Kyle Ballew, 29, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Mark Anthony Ballew, 42, Griffin, abandonment of dependent child.
• Brooks Reid Bass-Gainey, 38, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Arlin William Bridges, 40, Zebulon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Ted Wesley Cannon, 47, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Alica Marie Cates, 44, Monticello, affixing license plate with intent to conceal identity; criminal trespass; defective equipment; exhaust system; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper passing; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Evan John Clofine, 32, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jamison Onis Corley, 31, Barnesvlle, interference with custody - misdemeanor.
• Margaret Leeann Duncan, 44, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (3 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Margaret Jean East, 58, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Thomas Shelton Greene, 53, Barnesville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Marvin Harper, 53, Jenkinsburg, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; DUI - endangerment of child under 14.
• James Jerome Hill Jr., 39, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Haley Alexandria Jackson, 28, Macon, burglary - 1st degree (felony); theft by taking - felony (motor vehicle) (2 counts).
• Dwight Anthony Jones, 32, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; seatbelt violation - adult.
• Marvin Daniel Keldie, 61, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jennifer Michelle McInvale, 52, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Pheanious Quantavious McKibben, 28, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; probation violation.
• Brittany Nicole Merck, 21, Jenkinsburg, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Douglas Mark Parker, 35, Covington, probation violation.
• Trent Lenard Pope, 31, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Matthew Edward Powell, 53, Jackson, probation violation.
• Christopher Dewayne Raines, 51, Talbotton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Demarkreon Ratejous Reid, 25, Monroe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Menendez Uland Rouse Jr., 21, Macon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jonathon Jeremy Scarberry, 47, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Ambria Shirlene Scott, 22, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Ira Keith Seiber, 37, Stockbridge, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Kenneth Dewayne Truett, 29, Flovilla, parole violation.
• Eric William Tuininga, 44, Gordon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Charlsetta Maria Ware, 55, Atlanta, disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tiffany Renee Ware, 38, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Tabitha Michelle Whitehead, 37, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Berderricus Donterio Wise, 28, Flovilla, driving with learners permit without license; failure to yield entering roadway; homicide by vehicle in 2nd degree - misdemeanor; improper backing.
• Paul Danile Woodruff, 23, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Autumn Breane Woods, 22, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Gabrial Leigh Buffington, 22, Locust Grove, disorderly conduct; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Heather Marie Chappell, 36, Carroll, warrant from Henry County.
• Brianna Leigh Parish, 26, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Marc Tyler Rommelman, 32, Newnan, possession and use of drug related objects; theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Tracy Lynn Threatt, 62, Jackson, theft by shoplifting.
• Cameron Daquvious Tyson, 18, Jackson, robbery.
• Eric Levontay Walker, 21, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone); adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; speeding (73/55).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.