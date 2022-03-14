The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 7-14 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Josceline Nicole Anderson♦ , 20, Jackson, warrant from Monroe County.
♦ Colous Felicino Andrews♦ , 26. Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Devin Devaun Andrews♦ , 26, Birmingham, Ala., open container in vehicle; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Jeremy Keith Batting♦ , 36, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Hernan Hernandez Bautista♦ , 26, Decatur, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Edward Dwayne Bell♦ , 29, Covington, drugs not in original container — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Fewentez Nadarious Boswell♦ , 27, Covington, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; impeding traffic flow; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Kaci Dobson Bowers♦ , 35, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Calvin Devon Burke♦ , 34, Lumberton, NC, driving with suspended or revoked license; improper left turn.
♦ Brandon Jacob Danes♦ , 27, Hampton, contempt of court.
♦ Quinterrius Sherod Dewberry♦ , 27, Forsyth, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
♦ Ahmaud Rodriguez Grier♦ , 21, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Scottie Lawton Henry♦ , 55, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); tampering with evidence — felony; unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver inmate a controlled substance.
♦ Patricia Renea Hinds♦ , 28, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Chelsea Danielle Hodge♦ , 28, Covington, drugs not in original container — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Casey Daniel Houk♦ , 18, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Warren Melvin King♦ , 58, Zebulon, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Valentine Kunakowsky♦ , 40, Loganville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Robert Lamar Lawson♦ , 38, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Gartenor Donnell Leaks, 32, Griffin, aggravated stalking (family violence); obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; simple battery — family violence.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jean Lovelace♦ , 22, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance.
♦ Melyssa Jeanne McCollum♦ , 34, Covington, contempt of court.
♦ Onterius Malik Moore♦ , 20, Flovila, aggravated assault; unlawful for person employed/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime (3 counts).
♦ Antonio Demarcus Mulkey♦ , 33, Jackson, reckless conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Stacee Jean Phillips♦ , 33, Barnesville, probation violation.
♦ Robert Lewis Pye♦ , 45, Flovilla, criminal trespass; terroristic threats and acts — felony.
♦ Donney Scandrett♦ , 27, Forsyth, warrant from Spalding County.
♦ Franz Maurice Shelton♦ , 25, Waycross, failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; tag light illumination required; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
♦ Jason Andre Smart♦ , 31, Augusta, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Thomas Edward Stallings♦ , 59, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Harvey Lee Stodghill Jr.♦ , 64, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Zavarious Jacquez Thomas♦ , 26, Griffin, reckless driving.
♦ Stanley Joseph Weaver♦ , 61, Jackson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Markiese Judon White♦ , 18, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Julian Warren Cannon III♦ , 38, Ocala, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana derivatives; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ David Melvin Lee Cavender♦ , 52, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Oakley Dakota Faulk♦ , 29, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Tavares Douglas Harris♦ , 34, Jackson, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
♦ Alexander Shakeem Patrick♦ , 19, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequent offense).
♦ Alexius Shaikerra Patrick♦ , 24, Jackson, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Laquisha Davona Patterson♦ , 31, Jackson, child restraint law child seat, seat belt (2 counts); criminal solicitation; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Brooke Nicole Slocum, 27, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
