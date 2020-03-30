The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Sheriff's Office's Jail Logbook for March 23=30, 2020:
• Anthony Eric Herrington, 41, Swainsboro, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Drake Howard, 36, Dothan, Ala., Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• William Reuben Jackson, 60, Lenwood, Ill., Housed for Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison.
• Anthony Parker Phillips, 21, Jackson, Parole Warrant.
• Harvey Lemule Stewart, 36, Monticello, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gabrielle Irene Keith, 25, Ellenwood, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
