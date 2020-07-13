The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 6-13, 2020:
Alexius Shanqira Alford♦ , 20, Jackson, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone.
♦ Demetric Monta Benton♦ , 43, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving on wrong side of the road; violations of conditions on limited driving permit.
♦ Arthur Charles Britton♦ , 45, Glendale, Ky., crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
♦ Brandon Lee Carter♦ , 46, Milner, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (xanax).
♦ Austin David Cater♦ , 24, Jenkinburg, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; probation violation.
♦ Ronald Eugene Clark♦ , 35, Kathleen, probation violation.
♦ Michael Christopher Deese♦ , 47, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Quakari Johnathan Freeman♦ , 17, Atlanta, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony.
♦ Kaylee Beth Hamlin♦ , 28, Stockbridge, probation violation.
♦ Casi Lyn Henderson♦ , 39, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Kendra Lynn Jones♦ , 25, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Corey Lee Melton♦ , 43, Williamson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy pills); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Phillip Luke Norman♦ , 28, Barnesville, warrant from Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ Laressa Renae Phipps♦ , 28, Glendale, Ky., possession marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
♦ Karey Aly Pitner♦ , 31, Perry, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Eugene Pogue♦ , 42, Jacksonville, Fla., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Jon Michael Porter♦ , 34, Macon, battery — family violence (1st offense — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property — 2nd degree (2 counts); driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; failure to appear — misdemeanor; simple assault — family violence; theft by taking motor vehicle — felony.
♦ Rhonda Odean Posey♦ , 50, Jackson, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Gwendolyn Nicole Scott♦ , 29, Chicago, Ill., driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Adam Alastair-Woodiss Smith♦ , 36, Jackson, criminal trespass — family violence.
♦ Wayne Thomas Tisdale♦ , 33, Gray, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Michael Joseph Urzi♦ , 29, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ Luke Level Cruise♦ , 25, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Dyron Dorez Duffey♦ , 32, Flovilla, warrant from Clayton County.
♦ Jerald Ray Hightower♦ , 36, Jackson, criminal damage to property — 1st degree; violate family violence order.
♦ Janelle Monet Ramos♦ , 20, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over).
♦ Derek Dana Wheeler, 37, Flovilla, hold for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
