The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb 14-21, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Lauryn Alannamye-Chelle Adelmon, 24, Thomaston, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Demarcus Terrell Almond, 28, Douglasville, probation violation.
• Sylvester Balbuena, 22, Atlanta, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of cocaine.
• Matthew Scott Cameron, 46, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dennis Theodore Catlin, 49, Yulee, Fla., warrants from Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Kingsland Police Department.
• Christopher Leon Coleman, 39, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shane David Conger, 45, Jackson, probation violation.
• Benjamin Alexander Dover, 34, Jackson, aggravated assault; cruelty to children - 1st degree.
• Otha Means Edwards, 20, Jonesboro, driving without headlights when required; failure to drive within single lane; failure to obey traffic control device; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; reckless driving; seatbelt violation - adult; speeding (93/70).
• Dustin Lee Graham, 28, Jackson, probation violation; abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Corey Douglas Harris, 42, Jackson, aggravated assault; cruelty to children - 3rd degree; simple battery (family violence).
• Bruce Lee Harrison, 38, Toomsboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joseph Benjamin Grier Head, 26, Jonesboro, probation violation.
• William Devin Ray Head, 21, Griffin, probation violation.
• Tyrone Slater Hitchcock, 48, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Danny Wayne Hoverter, 50, cruelty to children - 3rd degree; simple assault - family violence.
• Arturo Lee Marshall, 40, no address, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Onterius Malik Moore, 20, Flovilla, brake lights and turn signals required; driving on wrong side of the road; failure to drive within single lane; failure to obey railroad crossing restrictions; hit and run; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Alexander Shakeem Patrick, 19, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tatonyona Deshawna Roberts, 31, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Freddie Leroy Slaughter Jr., 42, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Elizabeth Lyons Smith, 61, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; probation violation.
• Lindsey Michelle Thompson, 25, Jenkinsburg, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Michael Alan Truett, 30, Flovilla, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; failure to appear; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tykemia Dashawn Watts, 27, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Raymond Edward Davis Jr., 56, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Chris Joel Miller, 38, Newnan, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Ryshena Char Moore, 22, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.
• Dewayne Eddie Sanders, 59, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bret Hayden Walker, 26, Trenton, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.