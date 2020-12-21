The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 14-21, 2020:
• Kelley Michelle Arnold, 52, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
• Xavier Jabar Banfield, 36, Helena, failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Byron Lee Bennett, 42, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Edward Campbell Jr., 50, Flovilla, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
• Joshua Vernon Christian, 24, Monticello, probation violation.
• Hirone Betrand Cleveland, 57, Jackson, burglary - 2nd degree (felony).
• Jimmie Allen Evans, 55, McDonough, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Keith Gyrone Foster, 29, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Markevius Antwon Henley, 18, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - felony.
• Shaqualia Janetta Jones, 25, Warner Robins, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Chandler Ryan Moore, 35, Bristol, Tenn., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anita June Norsworthy, 49, Jackson, battery; burglary - 1st degree (felony); robbery.
• Jyoti Ramnikial Parikh, 59, Griffin, distracted driver; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; expired vehicle tag; impeding traffic flow.
• Bobby Leon Parrish, 30, Gray, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Alexius Shaikerra Patrick, 23, Jackson, warrant from Henry County Sheriff's Office.
• Darryl Keith Rivers Jr., Griffin, probation violation.
• Jaheim Raymone Tate, 18, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Lajavier M. Timberson, 52, Saltillo, Miss., bail jumping - leaving the state - felony; failure to appear.
• Raymond Douglas Utter, 55, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Willie Edward Grier Jr., 53, Flovilla, warrant from Fayette County.
• April Renee Smith, 30, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense).
• Alexandria Grace Stanfield, 26, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Bobby Gene Strickland, 56, McDonough, warrant from Monroe County.
• Melissa Beth Ward, 41, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
