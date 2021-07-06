The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 28 - July 5, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Frederick Ky Calhoun, 45, Griffin, aggravated assault.
• Raymond Edward Davis Jr., 55, Jackson, simple assault - family violence (2 counts).
• Angel Daniel Feliciano, 36, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Johnny Paul Grilliot, 44, Calhoun, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Amber Ann Groves, 17, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; bondsman off bond.
• Shakai Miahjai Khalees, 20, Locust Grove, warrant from Gwinnett County.
• Jarvis Lamont Lockett, 41, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Daniel Taborez Lumpkins, 43, Loganville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• David Scott Marbut Jr., 33, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; speeding.
• Dennis Jason Maymi-Romero, 38, Flowery Branch, driving with no license on person; DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; speeding 110/70.
• Chasity Nicole Pope, 29, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; impeding traffic flow; open container in vehicle; simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Kati Tess Rudd, 40, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Wayne Thomas Tisdale, 34, Gray, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ernest Andrew White, 40, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
• Christy Marie Garner, 39, Gay, disorderly conduct.
• John Henry Givens, 21, Lawrenceville, possession marijuana less than one ounce; speeding, tampering with evidence - misdemeanor; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor.
• Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, 25, Lakeland, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Courtney Bernard Mann, 32, Montezuma, failure to drive within single lane; improper/erratic lane change; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Blake Steven Shope, 23, Rutledge, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding 61/45.
• Tracy Lynn Threatt, 62, Jackson, no insurance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.