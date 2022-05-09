The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 2-9, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Brandon Keith Britton, 35, Jackson, probation violation.
• Aalayah Tionne Brown, 17, Flovilla, disorderly conduct.
• Stacie Leianna Cargle, 40, Atlanta, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Deontae Jamar Cliatt, 27, Douglasville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Shane David Conger, 45, Jackson, probation violation.
• Harold Jamal-Montavious Cooper, 25, Jackson, cruelty to children - 1st degree; defective equipment; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper tag display; reckless driving.
• Robert Agustin Correa-Cruz, 24, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
• Cory James Crozier, 26, McDonough, failure to appear.
• Matthew Daniel Gillespie, 30, Dahlonega, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Marquese Tomorrea Gilmore, 21, Haddock, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Marcos Gonzalez, 20, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Paula Michelle Harper, 54, Jackson, probation violation.
• Stephen Allen Harris, 39, McDonough, possess or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct (7 counts); unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
• Charles Noel Holder, 59, Flovilla, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Damion Patrick Lofton, 22, Covington, aggravated assault; interference with 911 call.
• Marcus Elliott McGee, 20, Forest Park, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to yield when turning left; knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement; open container in vehicle; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyler William Minix, 24, Douglasville, warrant from Atlanta Police Department.
• Eric Shawn Mize, 34, McDonough, failure to appear.
• Randall Moody, 58, Stockbridge, failure to obey traffic control device; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tesheda Lenette O’Neal, 42, Jenkinsburg, disorderly conduct.
• Paul Daniel Ramsey, 41, Jackson, theft by taking - felony (motor vehicle).
• Deshawn Terrance Ransom, 27, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Harry Maurice Scott, 49, Savannah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Trinidy Seth Sherrell, 32, Jackson, driving wrong side of undivided street; expired registration revalidation decal; failure to stop for stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; no insurance; probation violation; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Javar Avont Sims, 20, Jenkinsburg, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Christopher Lee West, 46, McDonough, probation violation (2 counts).
• Rita Natasha White, 43, Moreland, bondsman off bond.
• Troy Truelle Williams Sr., 53, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Melvin Isaiah Winn, 30, Stockbridge, failure to appear; bondsman off bond.
• Joseph Ray Woody, 21, Forsyth, failure to appear.
• Kyle Andrew Wright, 25, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; purchase/possess/having under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana, or any controlled substance.
• Vincent Cameron Wright, 38, Conyers, following too closely; open container in vehicle; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Jackson Scott Axelberg, 25, Williamson, warrant from Fayetteville Police Department.
