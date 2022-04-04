The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 28-Apr. 4, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Damian Davon Alford, 32, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; speeding (69/55).
• Eddie Hugh Bethune Jr., 53, Williamson, disorderly conduct.
• Jairus Tony Bland, 24, Jackson, conspiracy to commit a felony; probation violation.
• Mark Eugene Blessitt, 59, Forsyth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Michael Curtis Bristol Jr., 28, Griffin, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Robert Stewart Brown, 52, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Fredy Castro, 33, Jonesboro, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); too fast for conditions.
• Jordan Malik Cole, 17, Jackson, burglary - 1st degree (felony); probation violation.
• Robert Arthur Colin, 61, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
• Shakqylion Shak Coxton, 27, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jonathan Matthew Daniel, 27, Redford Charter Township, Mich., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding (111/70).
• David Antonio Davis, 28, Austell, warrant from Paulding County.
• Deandre Jerrell Dent, 33, Tennille, probation violation.
• David Michael Garrido, 42, Tampa, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding (17 miles over).
• Gary Greene, 60, Jackson, warrant from Upson County.
• Joseph Benjamin Grier, 55, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); open container in vehicle.
• Kyle Thomas Hamilton, 35, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana (4 counts); receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first office; failure to drive within single lane.
• Aundray Demario Harris, 32, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Stephen Allen Harris, 39, Jackson, cruelty to children - 1st degree; criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Gregory Blake Hawkins, 33, Covington, warrant from Baldwin County.
• David Lee Irby, 36, Forsyth, disorderly conduct.
• Holly Blake Jones, 31, Covington, drugs not in original container; failure to drive within single lane; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs.
• Shanna lee Jones, 40, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Asif Karim Kassam, 40, Griffin, defective or no headlights; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale marijuana.
• Kendrall Dale Madison, 58, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Octavious Bernard Mayes, 27, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• John Dee McGinty, 23, Madison, failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Neva Demettress Myricks, 56, Jackson, warrant from Newton County.
• Amber Paige Rutledge, 24, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Philip Ross Saville, 26, Jenkinsburg, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; simple battery - family violence.
• Ricky Nathaniel Scott, 62, Jackson, simple battery.
• Rodney Lebron Summers, 34, Chattanooga, Tenn., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Noe Antonio Villafuerte, 47, Wintergreen, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gregory O’Neal Wade, 30, Jonesboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tracy Amos Waller, Jr., 28, Bridgerton, Mo., warrant from Treutlen County.
• Rebecca Kateline Wells, 30, McDonough, probation violation.
• Jason Brent Woods, 41, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Carlton Lamar Wright, 50, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
