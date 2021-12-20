The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 13-20, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Wesley Bailey Jr., 31, Ellenwood, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lonny Marie Cooke, 58, Flovilla, warrant from Jasper County.
• Kaitlin Jasmine Cruz, 24, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Anthony Joseph Deperro, 62, Macon, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Derrick Dewayne Douglas, 45, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ashley Elizabeth Edgin, 31, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Ciria Erazo, 43, Sarasota, Fla., possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of methamphetamine.
• Ernest C. Johnson, 52, Flovilla, hold for Illinois.
• Michael Shaun Jones, 43, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tevondous Briadarieus Kinney, 29, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• David Floyd Koths, 53, Sarasota, Fla., possession marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Charles Wendell Lummus, 52, Jackson, aggravated assault.
• Javious Thomas Mallory, 26, Griffin, probation violation.
• Bennie McKiry Jr., 28, Stockbridge, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Lateef Jamil Moreland, 22, Jackson, aggravated battery against law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Jon Michael Porter, 35, Macon, probation violation.
• Eddie Leroy Potts, 41, Jenkinsburg, disorderly conduct.
• Charles William Pressley, 44, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Michael Anthony Proudme, 57, Jacksonville, Fla., probation violation.
• Korey Blake Puckett, 22, Jackson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• David Alan Riddle, 36, Locust Grove, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; probation violation.
• Keonta Quintez Rouse, 29, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Quanterious Demon Sidney, 29, Flovilla, child molestation.
• Charles Daniel Stewart, 42, Jackson, probation violation (2 counts).
• Autumn Leigh Thomas, 28, Monticello, probation violation.
• Charles Robert Ward, 40, Jackson, false statements or writings.
• Rodrickus Lequon Williams, 38, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Keaven Eugene Williamson, 30, Rockledge, probation violation.
• Ericka Renee Woodard, 28, Mableton, failure to appear.
• Kenterius Lashon Hall, 25, Greenville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Henry Walter McWhirter, 41, Macon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
