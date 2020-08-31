The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 24-31, 2020:
• Derrick Levi Alexander, 60, Jackson, drugs not in original container; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine).
• Ralph Ellis Alexander, 67, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (3 counts); possession of a a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine); sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (crack cocaine); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Robert Louis Almon III, 39, Jackson, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Colous Felicino Andrews, 25, Jackson, aggravated assault, armed robbery.
• Larry Joseph Beck, 43, Jackson, probation violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Joel Gary Benders, 51, Locust Grove; probation violation (2 counts).
• William Walker Bradshaw, 59, Jackson, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
• Antwyone Demone Brown, 38, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (crack cocaine) (2 counts); tampering with evidence - misdemeanor.
• Shawn Ray Cannon, 42, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
• Lajarvis Quintez Denson, 25, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Brian Tyler Dutton, 23, Jackson, criminal trespass; theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Nathan Coley Ferrell, 28, Jacksonville, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Jennifer Allison Harris, 33, Flovilla, warrant from Lamar County.
• Vickie Lynn Jackson, 39, Jackson, possession of methamphetamine.
• Carey Darnell Johnson, 58, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Christopher Nathaniel Jordan, 23, Atlanta, probation violation.
• David Carroll Keith Jr., 43, Jackson, probation violation.
• Eric Latroy Kennybrew, 42, Union Pointe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Montavious Demon Mangham, 18, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault, armed robbery.
• Keldrick Demond McDowell, 40, Jackson, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Kenneth Bernard Miles, 58, Jonesboro, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs (heroin), marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Christopher Demario Nash, 30, Jackson, driving without a valid license.
• Brandon Dawud Phillips, 26, Jackson, possession marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Camron William Pressley, 24, Jackson, contempt of court.
• Rachel Delvanetta Pye, 49, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine).
• Garrett Demaun Sheppard, 30, Jackson, aggravated assault (family violence); battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts); probation violation.
• Rebecca Kersey Smith, 37, Macon, possession of meth.
• Michael Larry Stewart, 49, Jackson, contempt of court.
• Shamaia Lashon Taylor, 19, Forsyth, identity fraud - felony; financial transaction card theft.
• James Michael Thomas, 45, Jackson, possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Nekoase Antwan Vinson, 36, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Zaria Mahogany Blanton, 25, Griffin, battery (2 counts).
• Jeremy Adam Bradshaw, 35, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Eric Matthew Carter, 36, Locust Grove, failure to drive within single lane; no insurance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Alissa Starr Davidson, 35, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of meth.
• Mary Katherine Painter, 34, Griffin, disorderly conduct.
• Michael Dean Patrick, 53, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
• Reyquez Miyun Stewart, 18, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age.
• Tyler Lance Whaley, 25, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (THC oil); possession of a Schedule I or Ii controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt commit certain crimes.
• Marion Lewis White, 64, Jackson, possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; sale of cocaine.
