The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Apr. 19-26, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
Lucas Gale Allen♦ , 42, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Michael-Anthony Mitchell Anderson♦ , 24, Detroit, Mich., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper passing.
♦ Christopher Armstead♦ , 19, Hampton, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony (2 counts); loitering or prowling; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Dylan Lamar Barnes♦ , 19, Jenkinsburg, littering highway; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Christopher Allen Bause♦ , 45, Jackson, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Andrew Cole Bufford♦ , 21, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Rocky Lee Butler♦ , 55, Ft. McCoy, Fla., aggressive driving; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle; reckless driving.
♦ Whitney Shannon Casson♦ , 30, Chatsworth, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Allisa Starr Davidson♦ , 36, Jackson, failure to appear, bondsman off bond.
♦ Sharan Lee Deaton♦ , 36, Riverdale, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Keilah Nicole Dickenson♦ , 29, Jackson, criminal trespass (2 counts); warrant from Zebulon Police Department.
♦ Robert Terrence Felix♦ , 41, Griffin, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Melvin Louis Finley♦ , 33, Tenn., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
♦ Jasmyne Lee Foley♦ , 24, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Robert Allen Gentry♦ , 31, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Quintavious Jerrod Grier♦ , 24, Barnesville, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; tampering with evidence — misdemeanor.
♦ Claude Lee Grier Jr.♦ , 33, Jackson, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ John Michael Hawkins♦ , 52, Dacula, driving while license withdrawn; drugs not in original container — misdemeanor; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Jaquavius Javon Holloway♦ , 27, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Quincy Jerel Jackson♦ , 26, McDonough, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Timothy Sheldon Jackson♦ , 57, Stone Mountain, possession of methamphetamine/
♦ Anjolie Claire Joseph Pierre-Louis♦ , 17, Locust Grove, open container in vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Horace Oliver Kenyon♦ , 25, Stockbridge, driving without headlights when required; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police office — felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless driving.
♦ Gary Eugene Leach♦ , 23, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Sheena Marie Lewis♦ , 25, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance.
♦ Courtney Deon Marshall♦ , 32, Jackson, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Elizabeth Maggie McDonald♦ , 52, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Georgianna Clark Montano,♦ 33, Flovilla, bondsman off bond.
♦ Ashley Marie Morris♦ , 20, loitering and prowling.
♦ Nigel Akese Murray♦ , 26, warrant from Tifton.
♦ Kimberly Ann Olivares♦ , 37, Jenkinsburg, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ John Sherwood♦ , 35, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; tampering with evidence — felony.
♦ Charles Cody Blue Slaton♦ , 44, Newnan, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ John Samuel Smith♦ , 41, Jackson, child molestation, aggravated child molestation; enticing a child for indecent purposes.
♦ Michael Shane Sparks♦ , 25, Jackson, battery; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree or subsequent offense.
♦ Preundre Lagregory Stillwell♦ , 17, McDonough, loitering and prowling.
♦ William M. Story♦ , 44, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Andrew Reed Sutherland♦ , 57, Chevy Chase, Md., public indecency — 1st or 2nd offense — misdemeanor; theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Yancey Terrell Tanner♦ , 33, Jackson, arson — 1st degree; driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); expired or no license plate or decal; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; probation violation (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Frederick Bartholomew Watson♦ , 46, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault.
♦ Cyrus D’Angelo Webb♦ , 18, Jackson, loitering and prowling.
♦ Emmett Josh Williford♦ , 45, McDonough, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Anastasia Wilson♦ , 20, Laceys Spring, Ala., possession of marijuana derivative — felony; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Dquarious Quantez Wise♦ , 23, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana (3 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; tampering with evidence — misdemeanor.
♦ Dylan Robert Young♦ , 22, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; striking unattended vehicle.
♦ Michael Jeremy Zackoski, 38, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; open container in vehicle; possession and use of drug related objects (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
