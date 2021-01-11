The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 4-11, 2021:
• Tarek Mohamed Abdelrazek, 52, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Kalub Alexander, 33, Forsyth, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Anthony Dion Barber, 49, Macon, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; driving with suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Jack Michael Barber, 60, Jackson, simple assault; simple battery; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Garrietta Nisha Battle, 32, Griffin, harassing phone calls.
• John Robert Blackburn, 59, McDonough, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Brandon Oliver Blackshire, 17, Ellenwood, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); no insurance; removal or falsification of motor vehicle or engine identification number; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Kimberly Ann Chapman, 53, Meriwether County, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Amanda Kay Cobb, 32, Zebulon, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Brady Michael Collins, 26, Monticello, hold sheet/possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
• David Ashley Dalton, 56, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Dawn Maria Duke, 49, Monticello, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Jeremy Sheridan Dupree, 32, Jackson, public drunkenness; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer - misdemeanor.
• Robert Phillip Eidson, 50, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Jeffery Benard Evans, 21, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); speeding 55 mph (20-25 miles over).
• Jerry Taylor Evans, 53, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Travis Kelee Evans, 30, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Thomas Jared Floyd, 33, Griffin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Keith Gyrone Foster, 29, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Trent Mason Fulmer, 39, McDonough, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Thomas Wayne Goodman, 39, Thomaston, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Thomas Goolsby, 48, Barnesville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Javen Dishon Greer, 36, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
• Craig Steven Griffeth, 57, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Travon Maurice Harden, 21, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua James Edward Harrison, 38, Thomaston, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Tamarah Louise Heard, 33, Griffin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Melony Kim Heath, 54, Forsyth, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Billy Jack Hester, 46, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sherri Ann Hood, 44, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Mickey Neil James, 55, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Ryan Keith James, 50, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Tyjaron Malik Jenkins, 22, Savannah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jane Farrow Jennings, 45, Dublin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Calvin Wesley Jones, 32, East Point, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Regina Lynn Jones, 36, Barnesville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Brent Kempson, 40, Griffin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• George Allen Kennedy, 43, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Gary Thomas Kilchriss, 69, Griffin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Robert Lamar Lawson, 37, Flovilla, warrant from Monroe County.
• Fred Joseph Lundborg, 34, Villa Rica, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joel Dulane Maddox, 55, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Mark Kevin Mazer, 46, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Kerri Anne McCullough, 42, Barnesville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Phillip Keith McDonald, 58, Senoia, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Wendy Lynn McQueen, 37, Jenkinsburg, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Brittany Chanelle Mobley, 31, McDonough, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Georgianna Clark Montano, 32, Griffin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Kimberlea McCarthy Moore, 40, Fayetteville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• James Edward Nelson, 53, Flovilla, public drunk.
• William Jason Nichols, 30, Barnesville, parole violation; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Emory Stewart Pace, 57, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Gary Dwayne Parks, 33, Dublin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Amanda Ray Patrick, 44, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Fuquan Abdual Riddick, 30, Fort Valley, probation violation.
• Donald Lee Rose, 55, Jackson, affray (fighting); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Sergio Ruiz-Carmona, 44, Bogart, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jerry Sandy, 44, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Angel Jose Sherrell, 59, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Nathaniel Antonio Sims Jr., 39, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Christy Michelle Smith, 43, Senoia, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Michael Sommerville, 48, Jonesboro, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Tracey Rena Stegall, 57, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Reyquez Miyun Stewart, 18, Jackson, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor.
• Darius Deon Walker, 47, Barnesville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Dean Watson Walker III, 21, Jackson, criminal attempt to commit a felony; unauthorized possession of prohibited item by an inmate (felony); violation of oath by a public officer.
• Shawn Phillip White, 44, Conyers, driving on wrong side of undivided street; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; reckless driving.
• Tania Alexander Whitehill, 28, Coral Springs, Fla., crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Dylan Edward Williams, 25, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Jared Russell Williams, 34, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Kristy Leigh Williams, 33, Jackson, possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance (methamphetamine); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Nitgel Rajiv Williams, 26, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Megan Michelle Wimer, 31, McDonough, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Abelardo Sherrell, 53, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
