The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 3, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Jonathan Joseph Beaman, 35, Jenkinsburg, hold for battery family violence.
• Kendravious Rashad Crowder, 22, Jackson, probation violation.
• Derrick Edwards Hammonds, 34, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Kelvin Marrell Head, 34, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
• Jerry Wonya Jolly, 17, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Christopher McCray Long, 39, Jackson, criminal damage to property in the second degree (3 counts); entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony or theft; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; illegal possession of controlled substance; criminal trespass - family violence; simple assault - family violence.
• Dontravious Trenshad Moore, 24, Macon, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.
• Monterrio Lamont Sims, 33, Culloden, abandonment of dependent child.
• Dwight Antonio Stodghill, 36, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor; tail lights required.
• Antoine Delano Tookes, 45, Smyrna, warrant from Cobb County.
• Johnny Robert Travis, 62, Covington, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
• Antonio Vasquez, 45, Loganville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.d
