The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 12-19, 2020:
• Joey Lee Allen, 38, Hull, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jeremy Xavier Andrews, 26, Jackson, probation violation (2 counts); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Michael Andrew Berg, 27, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense); failure to stop for stop sign.
• Tilnorris Lamon Brightwell, 41, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ricky Lanier Collins, 41, Hull, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Victor Frank Grier, 38, Jenkinsburg, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class; failure to register vehicle.
• Nicholas Tialer Hollinsworth, 27, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Kristy Lynn Houseman, 41, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Melvin D. Jackson, 31, Jesup, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Carlton Dijon Johnson, 28, Decatur, cargo theft; cargo theft - value more than $1,500.
• Michael Hunter Jones, 24, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; reckless driving; speeding (110/45).
• Talbot Keith Jones, 55, Jackson, simple battery (family violence).
• Mickey Lawler, 39, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eliz Mays, 31, Barnesville, battery (family violence).
• Josue Ovalles, 29, Miami Gardens, Fla., DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Brandon James Rice-Sterling, 23, Jackson, cruelty to children - 1st degree (2 counts).
• Christopher Jerl Rozier, 43, Forsyth, probation violation.
• John Mark Smith, 51, Jackson, brake lights and turn signals required; parole violation; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Lovell Sparks, 29, Los Angeles, Cal., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to drive within a single lane; manufacture, sale, distribute, etc., false identification document - 1st offense; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Elizabeth Sterling, 23, Jackson, cruelty to children - 1st degree (2 counts).
• Brittany Monique Terry, 31, Key West, failure to maintain proper lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Adam Y. Williams-Clark, 38, Savannah, failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; tampering with evidence - misdemeanor.
• Ashley Renee Wright, 36, Colbert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Keldrick Shamond Appling, 31, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Scott Banks, 39, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle; simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog, corrections or detention officer; terroristic threats and acts - misdemeanor; driving too fast for conditions; willful interference with emergency medical professional - misdemeanor (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Darcy Emmanuel Beckhorn, 45, Jackson, felony possession of marijuana derivative; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Robert Orante Booker, 42, Hull, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Talleyrand Junior Derival, 31, Loganville, access to controlled access roadways restricted; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Thomas Earl Harvey, 35, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• James Donald Hogan, 30, Jenkinsburg, warrant from Rockdale County.
• Zackery Taylor McCowell, 19, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Kyle Alan Noon, 27, Hampton, drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jerel Quinte Walker, 28, Barnesville, warrant from Lamar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.