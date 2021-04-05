The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 29-Apr. 5, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Jordan Lonala Adams, 27, McDonough, driving on divided highways; driving while license suspended or revoked (felony); failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; following too closely; reckless driving.
• Joshua Brandon Alford, 19, Macon, terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Lori Anne Boyd, 51, Flovilla, possession of methamphetamine.
• Kayla Carlisle, 33, Locust Grove, permitting unlicensed minor to drive; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Kenneth William Cavender Jr., 35, Flovilla, bail jumping - misdemeanor; bondsman off bond; failure to appear - felony.
• Cody Sean Erickson, 30, Cartersville, warrant from Bartow County.
• Raquanna Emahl Gray, 25, Conley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ferlandos Keontae Grier, 36, Jackson, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license - 1st offense - misdemeanor; probation violation; reckless conduct.
• Waymon Houston Hampton, 50, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to obey traffic control device; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony.
• Jeffery Maurice Head, 43, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to yield when turning left.
• Levi Adam Hulsey, 28, Madison, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Todd Rashuan Ivory, 35, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Raven Mariah Jones, 27, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); no insurance; possession marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jacob Scott Miller, 31, Jackson, failure to obey traffic control device; open container in vehicle (3 counts); reckless driving.
• Mitchell Craig Miller, 31, Jackson, probation violation; failure to appear.
• Christopher James Perdue, 23, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Johnnie Geno Wildermuth, 40, Forest Park, probation violation.
• Joshua Rashad Berry, 29, Jackson, warrant from Henry County.
• Devin Michael Boyd, 23, Sanford, Fla., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jarrold Keith Edge, 22, Talbotton, warrant from Thomaston Police.
• Gregory Nicholas Garlin, 51, Jackson, aggravated assault; cruelty to children - 3rd degree (2 counts).
• Kensha Monique Hampton, 32, Atlanta, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Courtney Deon Marshall, Jackson, 31, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Lemarcus Dshunn Mattox, 25, Decatur, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Arthur Lee Pye III, 39, Jackson, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Ashton Anaise Maria Smith, 31, Macon, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; speeding (19-23 mph over).
• Lesley Marie Taylor, 28, Tallapoosa, possession with intent; possession of firearm by convicted felon.
