The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 25-June 1, 2020:
Levi Clement Batten♦ , 34, Jackson, aggravated stalking.
♦ Rickio Vandil Brown♦ , 43, Thomson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Terri Marie Dixon♦ , 33, Lizella, conspiracy to commit a felony (escape).
♦ Brian Tyler Dutton♦ , 23, Jackson, criminal trespass.
♦ Marcus Kelly Hector♦ , 27, Stone Mountain, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Courtney Deon Marshall♦ , 31, Jackson, criminal damage to property — 1st degree (2 counts); reckless conduct; terroristic threats and acts; aggravated assault.
♦ Kameron Conan Minter♦ , 24, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Christopher Gibson Painter♦ , 21, McDonough, criminal trespass.
♦ Larry Herbert Savage♦ , 71, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
♦ Deon Jermaine Scott♦ , 29, Jackson, criminal damage to property — 1st degree (2 counts); reckless conduct; terroristic threats and acts; aggravated assault.
♦ Simon Peter Smith♦ , 27, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Gabriel Suarez-Barrientos♦ , 36, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Robin Sabine Thomas Jr.♦ , 26, East Point, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; giving false name; possession of firearm by convicted felon; speeding (86 in 70 mph; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Xavier Demon Walker♦ , 26, Flovilla, aggravated assault (2 counts).
♦ Sheridan Trevor Wingert♦ , 23, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; forgery — 2nd degree — felony; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — methamphetamine; reckless driving.
♦ Cornelius Orlando Cash♦ , 41, Jackson, adult restraint law seatbelt; driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
♦ Kelly Diane Christman♦ , 41, McDonough, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Stuart Charles Longino♦ , 43, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Darryl Enrique Moodie, 33, McDonough, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
