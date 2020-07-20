The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 13-20, 2020:
Sean Fitzgerald Barrow♦ , 20, Jackson, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; speeding (64 in 45 mph).
♦ Javaris Quentez Bell♦ , 30, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ Kentavious Deshawn Brown♦ , 17, Morrow, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; failure to driving within single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Kristina Siera Cain♦ , 25, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Steven Mark Cook♦ , 32, Commerce, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Anthony Joshua Furlow♦ , 27, Locust Grove; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC Oil); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
♦ Dailey Aubrey Hinton♦ ; 32, Stockbridge; probation violation.
♦ Thomas Russell Hobgood♦ , 29, Forsyth, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth); possession of marijuana derivatives; speeding 83 in 45 mph).
♦ Carey Daniel Johnson♦ , 56, Jackson, hold for Jackson Police Department.
♦ Michael Hunter Jones♦ , 24, Jackson, terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.
♦ Eric Remont Nixon♦ , 35, Huger, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Christopher Gibson Painter♦ , 22, Flovilla, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts); theft by taking — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Sampson Pearson Jr.♦ , 29, Jackson, obstruction; probation violation.
♦ Cartney Jaccobivm Pitts♦ , 35, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Terry Charles Ray♦ , 38, Jackson, battery — family violence — 1st offense — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Cesar Romero Smith♦ , 60, Jackson, violate family violence order.
♦ Dennis Tanner♦ , 57, Jackson, aggravated assault.
♦ Shelsi Simone Battle♦ , 29, Jackson, cruelty to animals.
♦ Cory Laverne Bayne♦ , 23, Jonesboro, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; open container in vehicle.
♦ Jozahn Xavier Carter♦ , 23, Ellenwood, battery — family violence — 1st offense — misdemeanor.
♦ Seneca Nicole Dalton♦ , 24, Westerville, Ohio, possession of marijuana derivatives (2 counts); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Ebony Angel Dotson♦ , 23, Conyers, battery — family violence — 1st offense — misdemeanor.
♦ Robert Floyd Funderburk♦ , 39, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Latoya Ciara Harrison♦ , 29, Eastpointe, Mich., possession of marijuana derivatives (3 counts); speeding 30 mph (1-19 mph over).
♦ Alan Lane Hightower♦ , 57, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ De’Antuine Marquise-Wayne Howell♦ , 25, Warren, Mich., possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of marijuana derivatives (2 counts).
♦ Jales Franklin Jaxon Jewell♦ , 21, Jackson, driving without valid license — misdemeanor; speeding (93 in a 55 mph).
♦ Richard Hanes McAllister♦ , 42, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Jose Manuel Moreno♦ , 35, Marietta, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; speeding (69 in a 55 mph).
♦ Miguel Angel Serratos-Gonzalez♦ , 31, Winder, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Cordell Rayshon Smith♦ , 21, Jackson, forgery — 4th degree — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Rebecka Ann Tipton♦ , 37, Jackson, driving while tag is suspended; driving with suspended or revoked license.
♦ Deandre Montrez Usher, 26, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.