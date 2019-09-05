The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Aug. 26-Sept. 3:
• Kelley Michelle Arnold, 51, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana derivatives, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Curtis Justin Bearden, 33, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.
• William John Bragg, 34, on a charge of probation violation.
• Victoria Lynett Chatfield, 35, on charges of acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing, defective or no headlights, driving while license is suspended or revoked and giving a false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.
• Jeremy Gordon Clay, 43, on charges of distracted driver and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Debbie Nichole Cruce, 35, hold sheet.
• Durvis Cruz-Garcia, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mary Elizabeth Dubose, 47, on charges of theft by shoplifting and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tommie Lee Dunn Jr., 53, on a charge of probation violation.
• Boris Toreakia Fuller, 42, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shacolbian Kurshad Grier Stillwell, 21, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Joshua McClure Hatton, 38, on charges of possession of Klonopin and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Rex Allen Hudgins, 53, on charges of felony possession of a marijuana derivative, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Robert Alan Hunter, 44, on charges of failure to appear (two counts).
• Harry Lee Kilpatrick, 77, on a charge of child molestation.
• Keith Bernard Kilpatrick, 33, on a charge of probation violation.
• Kathy Rena Lunsford, 48, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Javier Abisai Martinez-Gomez, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mark Kevin Mazer, 44, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rodney Warren McLauchlin, 54, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana derivatives and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Seiji Denatis Morgan, 44, on a charge of probation violation.
• Robert Augustus Murphy, 25, on a charge of probation violation.
• Jacqulyn Brooke Nawrocki, 25, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Stanislav Niktin, 28, on charges of speeding, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude.
• Didi Joann Parker, 43, on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Eric Leverne Risby, 40, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
• Anthony Wade Rochester, 53, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyler Jeffery Shelton, 27, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Teri Lynn Swank, 38, on charges of theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jeroid Wytavis Taylor, 26, on a charge of theft by deception.
• Tyteana Reshae Thomas, 20, hold for Lumpkin County.
• Demetrice Marquette Turner, 32, on charges of probation violation (two counts).
• Tiffany Jo Washington, 31, on a charge of probation violation.
• Melissa Ann Williamson, 38, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Patrick Joel Adams, 29, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Donta Laramon Booze, 38, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Danny Dean Fitts, 62, on charges of obstruction and simple battery.
• Laquadaway Monique Hiley, 33, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to obey stop sign.
• Elizabeth Garrett King, 37, on charges of DUI and following too closely.
• Bradick Rodriguez Rawlings, 45, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Raymon Jermelle Thompson, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.