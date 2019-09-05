The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Aug. 26-Sept. 3: 

Kelley Michelle Arnold, 51, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana derivatives, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. 

Curtis Justin Bearden, 33, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.

William John Bragg, 34, on a charge of probation violation. 

Victoria Lynett Chatfield, 35, on charges of acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing, defective or no headlights, driving while license is suspended or revoked and giving a false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers. 

Jeremy Gordon Clay, 43, on charges of distracted driver and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Debbie Nichole Cruce, 35, hold sheet.

Durvis Cruz-Garcia, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Mary Elizabeth Dubose, 47, on charges of theft by shoplifting and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Tommie Lee Dunn Jr., 53, on a charge of probation violation. 

Boris Toreakia Fuller, 42, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Shacolbian Kurshad Grier Stillwell, 21, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Joshua McClure Hatton, 38, on charges of possession of Klonopin and theft by receiving stolen property.

Rex Allen Hudgins, 53, on charges of felony possession of a marijuana derivative, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Robert Alan Hunter, 44, on charges of failure to appear (two counts).

Harry Lee Kilpatrick, 77, on a charge of child molestation.

Keith Bernard Kilpatrick, 33, on a charge of probation violation. 

Kathy Rena Lunsford, 48, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Javier Abisai Martinez-Gomez, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Mark Kevin Mazer, 44, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Rodney Warren McLauchlin, 54, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana derivatives and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. 

Seiji Denatis Morgan, 44, on a charge of probation violation.

Robert Augustus Murphy, 25, on a charge of probation violation.

Jacqulyn Brooke Nawrocki, 25, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Stanislav Niktin, 28, on charges of speeding, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude.

Didi Joann Parker, 43, on a charge of criminal trespass.

Eric Leverne Risby, 40, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

Anthony Wade Rochester, 53, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Tyler Jeffery Shelton, 27, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Teri Lynn Swank, 38, on charges of theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Jeroid Wytavis Taylor, 26, on a charge of theft by deception. 

Tyteana Reshae Thomas, 20, hold for Lumpkin County. 

Demetrice Marquette Turner, 32, on charges of probation violation (two counts).

Tiffany Jo Washington, 31, on a charge of probation violation.

Melissa Ann Williamson, 38, on a charge of failure to appear.

Patrick Joel Adams, 29, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Donta Laramon Booze, 38, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Danny Dean Fitts, 62, on charges of obstruction and simple battery. 

Laquadaway Monique Hiley, 33, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to obey stop sign.

Elizabeth Garrett King, 37, on charges of DUI and following too closely.

Bradick Rodriguez Rawlings, 45, on a charge of failure to appear.

Raymon Jermelle Thompson, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.

