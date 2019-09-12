The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 2-9:
• Devon Ray Adams, 24, bondsman off bond on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Hunter Knight Barnes, 22, on a charge of failure to appear.
• William John Bragg, 34, on a charge of probation violation.
• Natasia Leigh Burton, 44, on a charge of battery-Family Violence.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender.
• Franklin Bryan Clay, 25, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Todd Craven, 37, on a charge of probation violation.
• Caitlin Annelisa Crossley, 27, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
• David Ryan Donley, 25, hold sheet.
• Justin Michael Donley, 26, hold sheet.
• Scott Allen Fitzgibbon, 32, on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
• Michael Anthony Hardaway Jr., 38, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Tiffany Centriell Hardy, 33, hold for Spalding County Sheriff's Office.
• Phillip Dane Hatcher Jr., 48, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and crossing state or county guard lines with drugs.
• Alexandria Tramane Hunnicutt, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sierra Elisabeth Ingram, 26, weekender.
• Tyler Wright Jones, 24, on charges of driving without a valid license and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• James Dean Kirby Sr., 39, on a charge of probation violation.
• Michael Lee May, 26, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Marquirius Deonte McClendon, 24, on charges of aggravated assault and burglary in the first degree.
• Edwin Ryan McKinney, 52, hold for Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
• Maurquese Antoni McNeil, 27, on a charge of probation violation.
• Ashley Taylor Naulta, 24, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Jessica Lilly Octavia Nellor, 41, on a charge of probation violation.
• Stanislav Niktin, 28, on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and speeding.
• Anthony Joel Reed, 44, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brittany Shea Sizemore, 23, hold sheet.
• Sung Churl Son, 37, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine.
• Mardie Lynn Tinney, 47, on a charge of battery-Family Violence.
• Ashley Murry Vicente, 33, on a charge of probation violation.
• Timothy Michael Wright, 29, on a charge of probation violation.
• Zachary Clay Chitwood, 29, hold for Spalding County.
• Jeremy Gordon Clay, 43, on charges of distracted driver and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Dustin Lee Graham, 26, hold for Monroe County.
• Shacolbian Kurshad Grier Stillwell, 21, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Jennifer Allison Harris, 32, bondsman off bond.
• Johnnie Dewayne Head, 23, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Deangelo Montrez Hendrix, 26, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Michael Hunter Jones, 23, hold for Spalding County Sheriff's Office.
• Ladarius Bashawn Norris, 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Tyler Jeffery Shelton, 27, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.