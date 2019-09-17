The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 9-16:

Michael Keith Beavers, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Larry Joseph Beck, 42, on a charge of probation violation.

Cory Lamar Brown, 30, on a charge of burglary in the second degree.

Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender.

Charles Franklin Cochran, 45, on a charge of probation violation.

Thomas James Cook, 34, on charges of burglary in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, interference with a 911 call, probation violation and sale of methamphetamine.

Daniel Grant Cowart, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.

April Leah Dick, 31, on charges of probation violation (two counts).

Justin Michael Donley, 26, on charges of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes. 

Marco Duranham, 38, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.

Desmond Eugene Grier, 44, bondsman off bond on a charge of criminal trespass.

Victor Frank Grier, 37, on a charge of contempt of court-abandonment of a dependent child.

Sharon Denise Hardy, 48, on a charge of probation violation.

Thomas Head, 61, on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree, interference with a 911 call and simple battery-Family Violence.

Carey Darnell Johnson, 55, on charges of interference with government property, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

James Michael McAllister, 48, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kerri Anne McCullough, 40, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

Joseph Lee McDaniel, 31, on a charge of probation violation.

Maurice Marquite McKibben, 26, on charges of failure to appear and disorderly conduct.

Christy Lynell McKinnley, 45, hold for Upson County. 

Jennifer Lynn Phelps, 49, hold for Tennessee.

Randy Edwin Powell, 54, on charges of obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, probation violation and simple battery-Family Violence.

Arillious Leon Pye, 30, on charges of failure to appear and probation violation (two counts).

Jonathan Eli Selph, 27, on charges of cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery.

Vintrez Lemond Thurman, 24, on a charge of criminal trespass.

David Joshua Bailey, 33, on a charge of child molestation.

Christopher Mark Blietz, 26, on a charge of criminal damage to property in the second degree.

William Timothy Brooks, 50, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

James Richard Brown, 36, hold for Griffin Police Department.

Keyhon Naquane Brown, 34, hold for Senioa Police Department.

Jennifer Ann Carter, 34, on charges of giving a false name and possession of methamphetamine.

Derrick Lamont Cash, 40, on a charge of maintaining a disorderly house.

Matthew Curtis Chrisley, 29, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked. 

Amanda Catrice Ellis, 33, on charges of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone, fraudulently obtaining oxycodone/acetaminophen and identity fraud.

Carmen Maranda Hill, 35, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Eric Reginald Hill, 58, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Scott Allen Hunt, 50, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container in vehicle.

Quincy Jerel Jackson, 24, hold for Henry County.

Kyle Dwain Morgan, 51, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Brianna Leigh Parish, 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Julie Mracelle Phillips, 22, hold for Dooly County Sheriff's Office. 

Patrick Norman Quigg, 66, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, following too closely and open container in vehicle.

Ashleigh Anne Slaughter, 31, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Ralph Corley Watson Jr., 70, on a charge of DUI.

