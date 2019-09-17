The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 9-16:
• Michael Keith Beavers, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Larry Joseph Beck, 42, on a charge of probation violation.
• Cory Lamar Brown, 30, on a charge of burglary in the second degree.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender.
• Charles Franklin Cochran, 45, on a charge of probation violation.
• Thomas James Cook, 34, on charges of burglary in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, interference with a 911 call, probation violation and sale of methamphetamine.
• Daniel Grant Cowart, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• April Leah Dick, 31, on charges of probation violation (two counts).
• Justin Michael Donley, 26, on charges of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Marco Duranham, 38, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
• Desmond Eugene Grier, 44, bondsman off bond on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Victor Frank Grier, 37, on a charge of contempt of court-abandonment of a dependent child.
• Sharon Denise Hardy, 48, on a charge of probation violation.
• Thomas Head, 61, on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree, interference with a 911 call and simple battery-Family Violence.
• Carey Darnell Johnson, 55, on charges of interference with government property, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• James Michael McAllister, 48, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kerri Anne McCullough, 40, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Joseph Lee McDaniel, 31, on a charge of probation violation.
• Maurice Marquite McKibben, 26, on charges of failure to appear and disorderly conduct.
• Christy Lynell McKinnley, 45, hold for Upson County.
• Jennifer Lynn Phelps, 49, hold for Tennessee.
• Randy Edwin Powell, 54, on charges of obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, probation violation and simple battery-Family Violence.
• Arillious Leon Pye, 30, on charges of failure to appear and probation violation (two counts).
• Jonathan Eli Selph, 27, on charges of cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery.
• Vintrez Lemond Thurman, 24, on a charge of criminal trespass.
• David Joshua Bailey, 33, on a charge of child molestation.
• Christopher Mark Blietz, 26, on a charge of criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• William Timothy Brooks, 50, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• James Richard Brown, 36, hold for Griffin Police Department.
• Keyhon Naquane Brown, 34, hold for Senioa Police Department.
• Jennifer Ann Carter, 34, on charges of giving a false name and possession of methamphetamine.
• Derrick Lamont Cash, 40, on a charge of maintaining a disorderly house.
• Matthew Curtis Chrisley, 29, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Amanda Catrice Ellis, 33, on charges of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone, fraudulently obtaining oxycodone/acetaminophen and identity fraud.
• Carmen Maranda Hill, 35, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Eric Reginald Hill, 58, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Scott Allen Hunt, 50, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container in vehicle.
• Quincy Jerel Jackson, 24, hold for Henry County.
• Kyle Dwain Morgan, 51, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Brianna Leigh Parish, 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Julie Mracelle Phillips, 22, hold for Dooly County Sheriff's Office.
• Patrick Norman Quigg, 66, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, following too closely and open container in vehicle.
• Ashleigh Anne Slaughter, 31, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
• Ralph Corley Watson Jr., 70, on a charge of DUI.