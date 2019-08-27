The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Aug. 19-26:
• Cody Edward Adams, 21, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Quantorius Deundre Adams, 25, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Timothy Godzell Adams, 35, on charges of possession of cocaine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• John Wesley Ambrose, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Billy Joe Bowling, 43, on a charge of probation violation.
• Kathryn Lee Bragg, 35, hold for Henry County.
• Christopher Lavon Brown, 30, for court.
• Corey Dwayne Brown, 19, on a charge of forgery in the first degree.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender.
• Kyle Conley Jr., 50, on a charge of probation violation.
• Teri Lynn Conway, 55, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
• Neisha Craig, 39, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Tiqula Natasha Daniels, 43, on a charge of giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items.
• Preston Donta Davis, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Robert Henry Ellis, 63, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Glenn Kingdom Everett, 42, for court.
• Cynthia Diane Finch, 47, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden and possession of methamphetamine.
• Willie Montrez Goodrum, 38, on charges of cruelty to children in the third degree (two counts) and simple assault-Family Violence.
• Sherry Melissa Hall, 44, for court.
• Kelvin Henry, 54, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Stephen John Hinton, 47, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kevin Lee Holmes, 50, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Kayla Renee Hunter, 31, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Brett Allen Johnson, 50, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joseph Daniel Kelly, 44, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Aden Lee Andrew Livingston, 20, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Jason Delloyed McCall, 50, as a habitual violator and on charges of probation violation, simple battery and theft by shoplifting.
• Larry Eugene Moore, 55, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Ashley Nicole Morris, 31, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.
• Jon Ryan Pitts, 38, hold for Spalding County Sheriff's Office.
• Ronald Edward Pritchett Jr., 48, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Arthur Lee Pye III, 37, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Luis Equigua Ramirez, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dakota Leigh Sellers, 26, hold for Jonesboro Police Department.
• Eddie Charles Smith, 62, on charges of open container in vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of crack cocaine.
• James Eugene Stewart, 61, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Brandon Strobert, 27, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Shawn Lanard Travis, 34, on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Diayshia Arayel Turner, 27, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Noe Villa-Fuerte, 44, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher Scott Whigham, 47, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Johnnie Geno Wildermuth, 38, on a charge of sale of methamphetamine.
• Elizabeth Ann Woody, 56, on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
• Laberto Jamal Allen, 42, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Morgan Kelby Andrews, 27, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Alonzio Ardell Burney, 32, hold for Fort Valley.
• Mario Randel Carter, 36, for court.
• Shane David Conger, 42, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
• Susie Rena Conger-Aldridge, 38, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
• Terrance Arianan Dean, 38, on a charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana-less than one ounce.
• Kennth Amartis Gunn, 23, on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Dieonte Lelane Sims, 24, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Timothy Tobler, 36, for court.
• Tammy Jo Turner, 49, hold for Henry County.
• Zachary Dane Turner, 19, housed for U.S. Marshals.