The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Aug. 19-26:

Cody Edward Adams, 21, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Quantorius Deundre Adams, 25, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Timothy Godzell Adams, 35, on charges of possession of cocaine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

John Wesley Ambrose, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Billy Joe Bowling, 43, on a charge of probation violation.

Kathryn Lee Bragg, 35, hold for Henry County.

Christopher Lavon Brown, 30, for court.

Corey Dwayne Brown, 19, on a charge of forgery in the first degree.

Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender.

Kyle Conley Jr., 50, on a charge of probation violation.

Teri Lynn Conway, 55, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Neisha Craig, 39, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Tiqula Natasha Daniels, 43, on a charge of giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items.

Preston Donta Davis, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Robert Henry Ellis, 63, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Glenn Kingdom Everett, 42, for court.

Cynthia Diane Finch, 47, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden and possession of methamphetamine.

Willie Montrez Goodrum, 38, on charges of cruelty to children in the third degree (two counts) and simple assault-Family Violence.

Sherry Melissa Hall, 44, for court.

Kelvin Henry, 54, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Stephen John Hinton, 47, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Kevin Lee Holmes, 50, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Kayla Renee Hunter, 31, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Brett Allen Johnson, 50, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Joseph Daniel Kelly, 44, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Aden Lee Andrew Livingston, 20, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Jason Delloyed McCall, 50, as a habitual violator and on charges of probation violation, simple battery and theft by shoplifting.

Larry Eugene Moore, 55, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Ashley Nicole Morris, 31, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.

Jon Ryan Pitts, 38, hold for Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Ronald Edward Pritchett Jr., 48, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Arthur Lee Pye III, 37, on a charge of failure to appear.

Luis Equigua Ramirez, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Dakota Leigh Sellers, 26, hold for Jonesboro Police Department.

Eddie Charles Smith, 62, on charges of open container in vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of crack cocaine.

James Eugene Stewart, 61, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Brandon Strobert, 27, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Shawn Lanard Travis, 34, on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

Diayshia Arayel Turner, 27, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Noe Villa-Fuerte, 44, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Christopher Scott Whigham, 47, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Johnnie Geno Wildermuth, 38, on a charge of sale of methamphetamine.

Elizabeth Ann Woody, 56, on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to appear.

Laberto Jamal Allen, 42, on a charge of failure to appear.

Morgan Kelby Andrews, 27, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Alonzio Ardell Burney, 32, hold for Fort Valley.

Mario Randel Carter, 36, for court.

Shane David Conger, 42, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Susie Rena Conger-Aldridge, 38, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Terrance Arianan Dean, 38, on a charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana-less than one ounce.

Kennth Amartis Gunn, 23, on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Dieonte Lelane Sims, 24, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Timothy Tobler, 36, for court.

Tammy Jo Turner, 49, hold for Henry County.

Zachary Dane Turner, 19, housed for U.S. Marshals.

