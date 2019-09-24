The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 16-23: 

Marcus Rayshad Allen, 26, sentenced to 90 days per Superior Court.

Laneka Trenea Calhoun, 34, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign.

Mario Randel Carter, 36, for court.

Derrick Lamont Cash, 40, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Barbara Mic Caylor-Hernandez, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kristen Summer Collier, 35, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Neisha Craig, 39, on charges of drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts) and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Kevin Lee Davidson, 35, on a charge of probation violation.

Mark Andrew Davis Jr., 34, on charges of probation violation and sex offender registry violation. 

Courtney Renee Dews, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Deron Dunwood, 54, for court.

Charles Ivan Goff, 51, on charges of abandonment of a dependent child (two counts). 

Rasheed Muhammed Hand, 42, on a charge of failure to appear.

Tammie Marie Hartz-Mullin, 43, on a charge of failure to appear.

William Abashia Horne, 62, on a charge of failure to appear.

Ashley Ann Horton, 36, hold for Wisconsin.

Robert Alan Hunter, 44, on a charge of failure to appear.

Robert Jerome Law, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Grayson Trace Newsome, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Rodricus Javon Reachell, 32, on charges of failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of codeine.

Laquail Deonta Roberson, 31, for court.

Ivan Moises Sayavedra, 42, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Cory Jackie Smith, 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Luther Clifford Smith, 48, on a charge of failure to appear.

Robert Lewis Stalling Jr., 50, court sentenced to 12 years, serve three.

Arkeeme Juane Taylor, 34, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear. 

Christopher Bailey Turner, 17, on charges of criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.

Sara Eirene Ward, 32, on charges of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

Frances Elaine Watson, 52, on charges of drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts) and possession of hydrocodone.

April Lynn Wolford, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Byron Lee Bennett, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Latasha Ann Bishop, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Scott Howard Cole, 35, on a charge of failure to appear.

Ontarian Shannard Green, 41, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Victor Frank Grier, 37, on charges of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer and contempt of court (abandonment of a dependent child).

Tracey Tyrone Head, 49, on a charge of probation violation.

Ronald Ronail Holmes, 47, hold for Atlanta Police Department. 

Charlie Gene Jefferies Jr., 28, hold for Henry County and on a charge of failure to maintain lane.

Kailyn Toni Johnson, 21, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container in vehicle.

Kyle Thomas Melton, 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Deanna Lea Musselwhite, 41, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Audrey Leann Page, 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Tony Bernard Reachell, 32, on charges of possession of codeine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Ariana Elizabeth Rowe, 26, on a charge of battery.

Jimmie Lee Shannon, 71, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Cody James Smith, 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. 

Travis Lavel Wheeler, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Darien Nicole Woodrum, 26, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Lizericka Shufawn Woolfork, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.