The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 16-23:
• Marcus Rayshad Allen, 26, sentenced to 90 days per Superior Court.
• Laneka Trenea Calhoun, 34, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign.
• Mario Randel Carter, 36, for court.
• Derrick Lamont Cash, 40, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
• Barbara Mic Caylor-Hernandez, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kristen Summer Collier, 35, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and trafficking in methamphetamine.
• Neisha Craig, 39, on charges of drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts) and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kevin Lee Davidson, 35, on a charge of probation violation.
• Mark Andrew Davis Jr., 34, on charges of probation violation and sex offender registry violation.
• Courtney Renee Dews, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Deron Dunwood, 54, for court.
• Charles Ivan Goff, 51, on charges of abandonment of a dependent child (two counts).
• Rasheed Muhammed Hand, 42, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Tammie Marie Hartz-Mullin, 43, on a charge of failure to appear.
• William Abashia Horne, 62, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Ashley Ann Horton, 36, hold for Wisconsin.
• Robert Alan Hunter, 44, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Robert Jerome Law, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Grayson Trace Newsome, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Rodricus Javon Reachell, 32, on charges of failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of codeine.
• Laquail Deonta Roberson, 31, for court.
• Ivan Moises Sayavedra, 42, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cory Jackie Smith, 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Luther Clifford Smith, 48, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Robert Lewis Stalling Jr., 50, court sentenced to 12 years, serve three.
• Arkeeme Juane Taylor, 34, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
• Christopher Bailey Turner, 17, on charges of criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
• Sara Eirene Ward, 32, on charges of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
• Frances Elaine Watson, 52, on charges of drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts) and possession of hydrocodone.
• April Lynn Wolford, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Byron Lee Bennett, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Latasha Ann Bishop, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Scott Howard Cole, 35, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Ontarian Shannard Green, 41, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Victor Frank Grier, 37, on charges of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer and contempt of court (abandonment of a dependent child).
• Tracey Tyrone Head, 49, on a charge of probation violation.
• Ronald Ronail Holmes, 47, hold for Atlanta Police Department.
• Charlie Gene Jefferies Jr., 28, hold for Henry County and on a charge of failure to maintain lane.
• Kailyn Toni Johnson, 21, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container in vehicle.
• Kyle Thomas Melton, 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Deanna Lea Musselwhite, 41, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Audrey Leann Page, 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tony Bernard Reachell, 32, on charges of possession of codeine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Ariana Elizabeth Rowe, 26, on a charge of battery.
• Jimmie Lee Shannon, 71, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Cody James Smith, 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Travis Lavel Wheeler, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Darien Nicole Woodrum, 26, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lizericka Shufawn Woolfork, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.