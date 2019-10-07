The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 23-30:

Michael Shawn Austin, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Barbara Mic Caylor-Hernandez, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Saturnino Cruz, 46, on charges of failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.

Salvador Cruz-Gonzalez, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Mark Andrew Davis Jr., 34, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation. 

Terri Marie Dixon, 33, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

Shakiyah Dshuana Edwards, 28, hold for Coffee County. 

Starla Donaire Franklin, 21, on a charge of probation violation. 

Hugo Garcia-Martinez, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kenneth Glass Jr., 29, on a charge of probation violation.

Robert Donnell Goodrum, 27, hold for Jonesboro Police Department.

McKenzie Lacory Grier, 40, hold for Lamar County and Monroe County. 

Rasheed Muhammed Hand, 42, on a charge of failure to appear. 

Dwight Jerome Hunt Jr., 28, on charges of possession of marijuana derivatives and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

William Gregory Leverette, 32, on charges of battery-Family Violence, burglary-Family Violence, criminal trespass-Family Violence, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, expired registration revalidation decal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, improper passing, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.

Michael Todd McGregor, 34, bondsman off bond and on a charge of failure to appear.

Sonia Montoya Guzman, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Megan Marie Mosley, 35, hold for Clayton County.

Briana Khrystene Norton, 31, hold for Lamar County.

Christopher Dale Parker, 56, hold for Jackson Police Department and on charges of seat belt violation and probation violation.

Robert Olin Rosser, 58, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine and sale or distribution of methamphetamine (two counts).

Anthony James Shepherd Jr., 31, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Dieonte Lelane Sims, 24, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kenier Hershaun Smith, 35, on charges of DUI, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and speeding. 

Donna Marie Summers, 55, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, open container in vehicle and tag light illumination required.

Daniel Woodrow Tidwell, 18, on charges of child molestation and statutory rape.

Salathiel Decorina Watts, 45, on a charge of sale of crack cocaine.

Jared Russell Williams, 33, on a charge of probation violation.

Jamey Lee Herringdine, 45, on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

Curtis James King, 31, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Michael Anthony Lewis, 32, on charges of possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Tyler Christian Mitchell, 19, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Jeffery Brian Penn, 57, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Terry Keith Robbins, 59, hold for Gwinnett County.

Doyle Dion Willis, 39, on a charge of failure to appear.

Joshua David Workman, 39, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.

Tags

Advertisement