The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 23-30:
• Michael Shawn Austin, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Barbara Mic Caylor-Hernandez, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Saturnino Cruz, 46, on charges of failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Salvador Cruz-Gonzalez, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mark Andrew Davis Jr., 34, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
• Terri Marie Dixon, 33, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Shakiyah Dshuana Edwards, 28, hold for Coffee County.
• Starla Donaire Franklin, 21, on a charge of probation violation.
• Hugo Garcia-Martinez, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenneth Glass Jr., 29, on a charge of probation violation.
• Robert Donnell Goodrum, 27, hold for Jonesboro Police Department.
• McKenzie Lacory Grier, 40, hold for Lamar County and Monroe County.
• Rasheed Muhammed Hand, 42, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Dwight Jerome Hunt Jr., 28, on charges of possession of marijuana derivatives and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• William Gregory Leverette, 32, on charges of battery-Family Violence, burglary-Family Violence, criminal trespass-Family Violence, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, expired registration revalidation decal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, improper passing, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.
• Michael Todd McGregor, 34, bondsman off bond and on a charge of failure to appear.
• Sonia Montoya Guzman, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Megan Marie Mosley, 35, hold for Clayton County.
• Briana Khrystene Norton, 31, hold for Lamar County.
• Christopher Dale Parker, 56, hold for Jackson Police Department and on charges of seat belt violation and probation violation.
• Robert Olin Rosser, 58, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine and sale or distribution of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Anthony James Shepherd Jr., 31, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Dieonte Lelane Sims, 24, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenier Hershaun Smith, 35, on charges of DUI, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and speeding.
• Donna Marie Summers, 55, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, open container in vehicle and tag light illumination required.
• Daniel Woodrow Tidwell, 18, on charges of child molestation and statutory rape.
• Salathiel Decorina Watts, 45, on a charge of sale of crack cocaine.
• Jared Russell Williams, 33, on a charge of probation violation.
• Jamey Lee Herringdine, 45, on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
• Curtis James King, 31, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Anthony Lewis, 32, on charges of possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Tyler Christian Mitchell, 19, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Jeffery Brian Penn, 57, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Terry Keith Robbins, 59, hold for Gwinnett County.
• Doyle Dion Willis, 39, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Joshua David Workman, 39, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.