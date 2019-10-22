The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Oct. 14-21:

Adam Paul Adams, 29, on charges of interference with government property, simple battery against a police officer, law enforcement dog or corrections or detention officer, willful interference with an emergency medical professional and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Monique Alicea, 42, on a contempt order - 17 days.

Christian Jabari Black, 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kiara Lindaya Dowl, 23, on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Kenneth Maynard Frady, 55, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Jamariyae Lenntae Glover, 27, on a charge of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer.

Carlos Kendall Goodrum, 27, on a charge of probation violation.

Ferronta Dejuan Grier, 40, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Josh Dwayne Heath, 36, on a charge of probation violation.

Keon Lorenzo Hendley, 32, hold for U.S. Marshals.

Everette Degrain Hill, 53, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kenneth Dwayne Lawson, 45, on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana and window tint violation.

Matthew Gregory Ledford, 55, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Deon Marquze Moore, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Joshua Alain Newberry, 22, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and sale of heroin.

Marquis Deandre Norwood, 27, on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Jon Michael Porter, 33, on a charge of theft by taking.

Deangelo Laquan Richardson, 21, court sentenced to 120 days.

Milton Donquaris Searcy Jr., 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Simon Peter Smith, 26, on a charge of probation violation.

Donald Vincent Summerour, 48, on a charge of theft by taking.

Keyonta Latwain Williams, 43, court sentenced to 120 days.

Darian Deandre Berry, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, 48-hour weekender.

Bradan Banard Corbin, 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Deshae Amondai Floyd, 23, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Chaka Frith, 39, hold for Calhoun State.

Timothy Jay James, 30, on charges of financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.

Michael Hunter Jones, 23, hold for Spalding County.

Jason Lenard Loyd, 28, for court.

Skylar Brooke Mondy, 19, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. 

Blake Hamilton Myers, 36, hold for Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 29, on a charge of failure to appear. 

William Stephen Ricciardi, 65, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Quenshon Travez Robinson, 22, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Dylan Cerelle Spraggins, 23, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Edward Shawn Wadsworth, 42, on a charge of simple assault-Family Violence.

Ralph Van Walton, 49, on a charge of simple assault-Family Violence.