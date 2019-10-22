The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Oct. 14-21:
• Adam Paul Adams, 29, on charges of interference with government property, simple battery against a police officer, law enforcement dog or corrections or detention officer, willful interference with an emergency medical professional and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Monique Alicea, 42, on a contempt order - 17 days.
• Christian Jabari Black, 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kiara Lindaya Dowl, 23, on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and participation in criminal street gang activity.
• Kenneth Maynard Frady, 55, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jamariyae Lenntae Glover, 27, on a charge of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer.
• Carlos Kendall Goodrum, 27, on a charge of probation violation.
• Ferronta Dejuan Grier, 40, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Josh Dwayne Heath, 36, on a charge of probation violation.
• Keon Lorenzo Hendley, 32, hold for U.S. Marshals.
• Everette Degrain Hill, 53, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenneth Dwayne Lawson, 45, on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana and window tint violation.
• Matthew Gregory Ledford, 55, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Deon Marquze Moore, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Alain Newberry, 22, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and sale of heroin.
• Marquis Deandre Norwood, 27, on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and participation in criminal street gang activity.
• Jon Michael Porter, 33, on a charge of theft by taking.
• Deangelo Laquan Richardson, 21, court sentenced to 120 days.
• Milton Donquaris Searcy Jr., 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Simon Peter Smith, 26, on a charge of probation violation.
• Donald Vincent Summerour, 48, on a charge of theft by taking.
• Keyonta Latwain Williams, 43, court sentenced to 120 days.
• Darian Deandre Berry, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, 48-hour weekender.
• Bradan Banard Corbin, 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Deshae Amondai Floyd, 23, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Chaka Frith, 39, hold for Calhoun State.
• Timothy Jay James, 30, on charges of financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.
• Michael Hunter Jones, 23, hold for Spalding County.
• Jason Lenard Loyd, 28, for court.
• Skylar Brooke Mondy, 19, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Blake Hamilton Myers, 36, hold for Hall County Sheriff's Office.
• Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 29, on a charge of failure to appear.
• William Stephen Ricciardi, 65, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Quenshon Travez Robinson, 22, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dylan Cerelle Spraggins, 23, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Edward Shawn Wadsworth, 42, on a charge of simple assault-Family Violence.
• Ralph Van Walton, 49, on a charge of simple assault-Family Violence.