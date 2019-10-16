The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 30-Oct. 7:

Gerald Wayne Battle, 58, on charges of criminal trespass, probation violation (two counts) and theft by shoplifting.

Yves Delon Blake, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Erick Cason, 48, on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine. 

Andricus Damargio Coleman, 30, on a charge of failure to appear.

Jonathan Michael Couch, 32, for court.

John Thomas Evans, 57, on a charge of probation violation. 

Elisha Denzel Gadson, 26, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Tevin Cecil Traveon Gainey, 26, for court.

Dustin Lee Graham, 26, on charges of possession of Xanax, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Alton Wade Lyon, 28, bond revoked per Superior Court on charges of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Amanda Rebecca McEver, 30, on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Travis Cyntelle McKenzie, 38, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Ronald Samuel McMorris Jr., 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Tondi Lind Norsworthy, 32, on a charge of failure to appear.

Isiah Price, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Anthony James Shepherd Jr., 31, on a charge of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

James Allen Simms, 37, on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

Fredrick Lamar Smith, 28, hold for U.S. Marshals.

Michael Joseph Urzi, 28, on a charge of probation violation. 

Casey Scott White, 32, on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

Rita Natasha White, 40, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.

Michael Shawn Austin, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Joe Oliver Butler III, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Martin Colin Cambron, 29, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.

Jacob Andrew Casteel, 28, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Terri Marie Dixon, 33, on a charge of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Nickolas Demon Harris, 37, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Bralen Chandler Harvey, 19, on charges of brake lights and turn signals required, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and no insurance-motorcylce.

Hamilton David Jackson, 32, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Earl Lanier James, 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Michael James Jewell, 63, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Anna Elizabeth Lewis, 39, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Corneisha Charmaine McElroy, 29, on charges of DUI, failure to obey a stop sign, hit and run, and open container in vehicle.

Phyllis Andrea McEver, 46, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Narico Carnod Moore, 40, on a charge of battery-Family Violence.

Allen Donald Moore Jr., 49, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to obey stop sign.

Barry Keith Sellers, 36, hold for Henry County and Clayton County. 

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Oct. 7-14: 

Adam Paul Adams, 29, on charges of simple battery, obstruction of an officer, interference with property and obstruction of EMS.

Derian Jade Adams, 29, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Jeremy Eugene Brooks, 39, on a charge of probation violation.

Rebecca Campbell, 37, on a charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Delana Carol Champaign, 17, on charges of hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, 48-hour weekender.

Jonathan Michael Couch, 32, for court.

John Thomas Evans, 57, on a charge of probation violation.

Michael Ray Evans, 47, on charges of dumping or disposing of litter on public or private property, open container in vehicle, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, and speeding.

Alexia Kiara Gissendanner, 20, hold for Jonesboro and on a charge of speeding.

Randy Nicoria Grier, 39, for court.

Silas Trenandez Hartsfield Jr., 20, on charges of aggravated battery (two counts), cruelty to children in the first degree and home invasion in the first degree.

Victor Dewayne Henderson, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Robert Lamar Lawson, 36, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.

Phung Van Tran, 49, hold for Fayette County, Tenn.

Samaj Tarez Turner, 20, court sentenced to 15 days.

Markell Dennard White, 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Landon Reed Alexander, 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Mitchell Stanley Baker, 50, on a charge of speeding. 

Shawn Lawrence Coleman, 45, on a charge of contempt of Superior Court-child support.

Charles Franklin Crider, 36, on a charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Anthony Harold Gaylor, 39, on a charge of endangering a security interest.

Stephen Edward Hahn, 39, on a charge of DUI.

Shannon Renee Hatcher, 45, hold for Henry County.

Austin Sequoya Hemmings, 21, hold for Henry County.

Bridgett Renee Holt, 28, hold. 

Hamilton David Jackson, 32, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Adam Scott Mills, 51, on a charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Allen Donald Moore Jr., 49, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to obey a stop sign.

Shannon Davis Naulta, 35, on a charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Frank Delenor Price, 77, on charges of cruelty to animals (two counts).

Tesha Verna Williams, 25, on charges of possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana derivatives and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

