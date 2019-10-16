The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Sept. 30-Oct. 7:
• Gerald Wayne Battle, 58, on charges of criminal trespass, probation violation (two counts) and theft by shoplifting.
• Yves Delon Blake, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Erick Cason, 48, on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Andricus Damargio Coleman, 30, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Jonathan Michael Couch, 32, for court.
• John Thomas Evans, 57, on a charge of probation violation.
• Elisha Denzel Gadson, 26, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tevin Cecil Traveon Gainey, 26, for court.
• Dustin Lee Graham, 26, on charges of possession of Xanax, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Alton Wade Lyon, 28, bond revoked per Superior Court on charges of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Amanda Rebecca McEver, 30, on a charge of criminal damage to property.
• Travis Cyntelle McKenzie, 38, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ronald Samuel McMorris Jr., 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tondi Lind Norsworthy, 32, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Isiah Price, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anthony James Shepherd Jr., 31, on a charge of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• James Allen Simms, 37, on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
• Fredrick Lamar Smith, 28, hold for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Joseph Urzi, 28, on a charge of probation violation.
• Casey Scott White, 32, on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
• Rita Natasha White, 40, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.
• Michael Shawn Austin, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joe Oliver Butler III, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Martin Colin Cambron, 29, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• Jacob Andrew Casteel, 28, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Terri Marie Dixon, 33, on a charge of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Nickolas Demon Harris, 37, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Bralen Chandler Harvey, 19, on charges of brake lights and turn signals required, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and no insurance-motorcylce.
• Hamilton David Jackson, 32, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Earl Lanier James, 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael James Jewell, 63, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anna Elizabeth Lewis, 39, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Corneisha Charmaine McElroy, 29, on charges of DUI, failure to obey a stop sign, hit and run, and open container in vehicle.
• Phyllis Andrea McEver, 46, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Narico Carnod Moore, 40, on a charge of battery-Family Violence.
• Allen Donald Moore Jr., 49, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to obey stop sign.
• Barry Keith Sellers, 36, hold for Henry County and Clayton County.
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Oct. 7-14:
• Adam Paul Adams, 29, on charges of simple battery, obstruction of an officer, interference with property and obstruction of EMS.
• Derian Jade Adams, 29, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
• Jeremy Eugene Brooks, 39, on a charge of probation violation.
• Rebecca Campbell, 37, on a charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Delana Carol Champaign, 17, on charges of hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, 48-hour weekender.
• Jonathan Michael Couch, 32, for court.
• John Thomas Evans, 57, on a charge of probation violation.
• Michael Ray Evans, 47, on charges of dumping or disposing of litter on public or private property, open container in vehicle, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, and speeding.
• Alexia Kiara Gissendanner, 20, hold for Jonesboro and on a charge of speeding.
• Randy Nicoria Grier, 39, for court.
• Silas Trenandez Hartsfield Jr., 20, on charges of aggravated battery (two counts), cruelty to children in the first degree and home invasion in the first degree.
• Victor Dewayne Henderson, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Robert Lamar Lawson, 36, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
• Phung Van Tran, 49, hold for Fayette County, Tenn.
• Samaj Tarez Turner, 20, court sentenced to 15 days.
• Markell Dennard White, 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Landon Reed Alexander, 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mitchell Stanley Baker, 50, on a charge of speeding.
• Shawn Lawrence Coleman, 45, on a charge of contempt of Superior Court-child support.
• Charles Franklin Crider, 36, on a charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Anthony Harold Gaylor, 39, on a charge of endangering a security interest.
• Stephen Edward Hahn, 39, on a charge of DUI.
• Shannon Renee Hatcher, 45, hold for Henry County.
• Austin Sequoya Hemmings, 21, hold for Henry County.
• Bridgett Renee Holt, 28, hold.
• Hamilton David Jackson, 32, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Adam Scott Mills, 51, on a charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Allen Donald Moore Jr., 49, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to obey a stop sign.
• Shannon Davis Naulta, 35, on a charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Frank Delenor Price, 77, on charges of cruelty to animals (two counts).
• Tesha Verna Williams, 25, on charges of possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana derivatives and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.