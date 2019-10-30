The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Oct. 21-28:

Christian Jabari Black, 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Victor Omar Byron, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Chelse Brooke Chrisley, 34, on a charge of use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.

Gary Lamar Comer, 53, on a charge of probation violation. 

Thomas James Cook, 34, on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony. 

Timothy Lamar Crow, 48, for court.

Elvin Cuevas, 52, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kenneth Daniels, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Dorothy Ruth Dexter, 44, on a charge of aggravated assault.

Jamar Kareem Gordon, 19, hold for Henry County.

Shawn-Khaaliq Holliman, 21, hold for Richmond County.

Mara Denise Horne, 25, on a charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Robert Lewis Mayweather, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Sharodney Quenterius Miller, 27, on a charge of probation violation. 

Michael Andrew Motes, 42, on charges of failure to appear, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.

Molly Snipes Plunkett, 26, on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Tyler Mark Plunkett, 30, on charges of improper left turn, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Andrew Zachary Plyler, 20, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to obey a traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others, open container in vehicle and reckless driving. 

Traci Michelle Rutherford, 29, on a charge of use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.

Milton Donquaris Searcy Jr., 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Shelley Lynn Sisk, 42, serve 48 hours per drug court.

William Christopher Smith, 44, on charges of burglary in the first degree, false imprisonment and simple assault.

Kelly Michelle Thompson, 34, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

Darrien Lamar Bowles, 35, for court.

Eddie James Brockington, 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Michael Eugene Brown, 41, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, improper tag display and theft by taking. 

Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender-48 hours.

Braelyn Romi Skye Ellis, 20, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Paul James Gray Jr., 53, hold for Dade County Sheriff's Office.

Ferronta Dejuan Grier, 40, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Cornelius Taron Head, 35, on charges of brake lights and turn signals required and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Eric Paul Krumm, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Robert Eugene Manahan, 20, on charges of DUI/under 21 and open container in vehicle.

Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 29, on a charge of failure to appear.

William Stephen Ricciardi, 65, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Zakkery Todd Richards, 27, on charges of aggressive driving and hit and run.

Donald Vincent Summerour, 48, on a charge of theft by taking. 

Jose Velasquez-Monsivais, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kierstin Janee Williams, 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

