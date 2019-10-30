The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Oct. 21-28:
• Christian Jabari Black, 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Victor Omar Byron, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Chelse Brooke Chrisley, 34, on a charge of use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
• Gary Lamar Comer, 53, on a charge of probation violation.
• Thomas James Cook, 34, on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Timothy Lamar Crow, 48, for court.
• Elvin Cuevas, 52, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenneth Daniels, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dorothy Ruth Dexter, 44, on a charge of aggravated assault.
• Jamar Kareem Gordon, 19, hold for Henry County.
• Shawn-Khaaliq Holliman, 21, hold for Richmond County.
• Mara Denise Horne, 25, on a charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Robert Lewis Mayweather, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sharodney Quenterius Miller, 27, on a charge of probation violation.
• Michael Andrew Motes, 42, on charges of failure to appear, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
• Molly Snipes Plunkett, 26, on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tyler Mark Plunkett, 30, on charges of improper left turn, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Andrew Zachary Plyler, 20, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to obey a traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others, open container in vehicle and reckless driving.
• Traci Michelle Rutherford, 29, on a charge of use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
• Milton Donquaris Searcy Jr., 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shelley Lynn Sisk, 42, serve 48 hours per drug court.
• William Christopher Smith, 44, on charges of burglary in the first degree, false imprisonment and simple assault.
• Kelly Michelle Thompson, 34, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Darrien Lamar Bowles, 35, for court.
• Eddie James Brockington, 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Eugene Brown, 41, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, improper tag display and theft by taking.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender-48 hours.
• Braelyn Romi Skye Ellis, 20, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Paul James Gray Jr., 53, hold for Dade County Sheriff's Office.
• Ferronta Dejuan Grier, 40, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Cornelius Taron Head, 35, on charges of brake lights and turn signals required and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Eric Paul Krumm, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Robert Eugene Manahan, 20, on charges of DUI/under 21 and open container in vehicle.
• Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 29, on a charge of failure to appear.
• William Stephen Ricciardi, 65, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Zakkery Todd Richards, 27, on charges of aggressive driving and hit and run.
• Donald Vincent Summerour, 48, on a charge of theft by taking.
• Jose Velasquez-Monsivais, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kierstin Janee Williams, 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct.