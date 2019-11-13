The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Nov. 4-11:

Ramon John Alvarez-Chavez, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Jason Monroe Bellew, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.

James Warren Boyd, 32, on a charge of probation violation.

Rhiannon Nicole Bradshaw, 35, hold for Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Carachure, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Tierra Lachelle Chester, 36, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing guard lines.

Brandon Richard Duncan, 32, bondsman off bond and on a charge of failure to appear.

Gary Thomas Hemrick, 47, court sentenced to 120 days.

Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 36, on charges of aggravated assault and murder.

Destany Nichole Herringdine, 27, on a charge of probation violation.

Kristy Lynn Houseman, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Christopher Lee Jenkins, 43, on charges of driving a commercial vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of THC wax, possession of methamphetamine, tail light required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Stephanie Michelle Jones, 47, on a charge of probation violation.

Kentarious Monchez Mann, 28, on a charge of probation violation.

Kassey Leann Mobley, 26, on a charge of probation violation.

Justin Christopher Newby, 33, on a charge of probation violation.

Ruperto Osorio-Ramos, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Antonio Perez-Espino, 27, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Eddie Leroy Potts, 39, on charges of driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.

Bobby Leonard Roberts, 43, on a charge of probation violation.

Gilberto Rostro-Zavala, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Randy Singleton Jr., 26, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.

Willie Fred Smith Jr., 43, on a charge of probation violation.

Kenny Fitzgerald Tyson, 51, court sentenced.

Yarvitz Bernard White, 41, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Taylor Scott Williams, 25, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Adam Kyle Ballew, 27, on a charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

Zhunniyah Janet Shakw Barnes, 25, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.

Carlyon Jean Davison, 60, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Brandi Lynne Duffey, 33, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.

Lily Eugenia Engleman, 31, on a charge of giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items.

Antonio Demarty Evans, 39, on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Sherry Melissa Hall, 44, for court.

Joseph Jude Liso, 60, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Christina Marie Messer, 36, hold for Cherokee County.

Alderrick Rezarius Norris, 38, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Brandon Scott Ramey, 25, on a charge of probation violation.

Amanda Leigh Stephenson, 32, on a charge of expired driver's license.

Patrick Bernard Sutton Jr., 28, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Sedezier Russell Thompson, 29, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.

Jemel Leejuan Whitlock, 31, court sentenced to 156 days.

Travis Lamont Wilson, 31, hold for Richmond County.

