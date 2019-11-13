The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Nov. 4-11:
• Ramon John Alvarez-Chavez, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jason Monroe Bellew, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Warren Boyd, 32, on a charge of probation violation.
• Rhiannon Nicole Bradshaw, 35, hold for Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
• Daniel Carachure, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tierra Lachelle Chester, 36, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing guard lines.
• Brandon Richard Duncan, 32, bondsman off bond and on a charge of failure to appear.
• Gary Thomas Hemrick, 47, court sentenced to 120 days.
• Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 36, on charges of aggravated assault and murder.
• Destany Nichole Herringdine, 27, on a charge of probation violation.
• Kristy Lynn Houseman, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher Lee Jenkins, 43, on charges of driving a commercial vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of THC wax, possession of methamphetamine, tail light required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Stephanie Michelle Jones, 47, on a charge of probation violation.
• Kentarious Monchez Mann, 28, on a charge of probation violation.
• Kassey Leann Mobley, 26, on a charge of probation violation.
• Justin Christopher Newby, 33, on a charge of probation violation.
• Ruperto Osorio-Ramos, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Antonio Perez-Espino, 27, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eddie Leroy Potts, 39, on charges of driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Bobby Leonard Roberts, 43, on a charge of probation violation.
• Gilberto Rostro-Zavala, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Randy Singleton Jr., 26, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.
• Willie Fred Smith Jr., 43, on a charge of probation violation.
• Kenny Fitzgerald Tyson, 51, court sentenced.
• Yarvitz Bernard White, 41, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Taylor Scott Williams, 25, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Adam Kyle Ballew, 27, on a charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Zhunniyah Janet Shakw Barnes, 25, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Carlyon Jean Davison, 60, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Brandi Lynne Duffey, 33, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Lily Eugenia Engleman, 31, on a charge of giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items.
• Antonio Demarty Evans, 39, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
• Sherry Melissa Hall, 44, for court.
• Joseph Jude Liso, 60, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Christina Marie Messer, 36, hold for Cherokee County.
• Alderrick Rezarius Norris, 38, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Brandon Scott Ramey, 25, on a charge of probation violation.
• Amanda Leigh Stephenson, 32, on a charge of expired driver's license.
• Patrick Bernard Sutton Jr., 28, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Sedezier Russell Thompson, 29, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Jemel Leejuan Whitlock, 31, court sentenced to 156 days.
• Travis Lamont Wilson, 31, hold for Richmond County.