The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Nov. 11-18:

James Paul Askew, 28, bondsman off bond.

Matthew Daniel Baker, 29, on charges of driving without headlights when required and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Christopher Michael Bloss Jr., 35, on charges of failure to maintain lane and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Jessica Leeann Brewer, 32, on charges of interference with government property, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Brandy Nicole Brooks, 31, on a charge of probation violation.

Dedra Kristen Brown, 22, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of THC oil, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, 48 hours court sentenced.

Andrew Michael Fitzgerald II, 46, hold for Chatham County.

Matthew Gene Frady, 34, on charges of cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery-Family Violence.

Christian Wilson Graham, 23, on charges of DUI and speeding.

Brooke Nicole Halberg, 30, on a charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Sheena Mona Jones, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Darrin Lamar McDowell, 46, on charges of illegal parking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Richard Kevin McGregor, 49, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Joseph Michael Miller, 35, on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Kristina Elizabeth Moore, 42, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Harvey Lee Norwood Jr., 35, hold for Riverdale Police Department.

Robert Brian Phillips, 49, on a charge of probation violation. 

Roy David Pineda-Hernandez, 29, hold for Texas.

Tyreke Edward Rodriguez, 29, on a charge of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons.

Kathleen Rojas, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Randy Singleton Jr., 26, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.

Jerry Eugene Thomas, 59, on charges of criminal trespass and failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.

Anita June Ward, 48, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Felicia Joyce Ward, 48, on charges of criminal solicitation (three counts).

Tommy Latrell Wilburn, 46, on a charge of probation violation.

Angela Diane Williamson, 46, on a charge of probation violation.

Elizabeth Ann Woody, 56, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

John William Bowen, 49, on charges of disorderly conduct, giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

Pablo Carrasco, 35, on a charge of driving without a valid license.

Roderick William Chester, 32, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Tierra Lachelle Chester, 36, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. 

Hunter Logan Geiss, 25, hold for DeKalb County.

Marcis Terrell Hutchings, 37, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration. 

Tamargo Jerome Wells, 27, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and speeding.

