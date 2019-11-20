The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Nov. 11-18:
• James Paul Askew, 28, bondsman off bond.
• Matthew Daniel Baker, 29, on charges of driving without headlights when required and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Christopher Michael Bloss Jr., 35, on charges of failure to maintain lane and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Jessica Leeann Brewer, 32, on charges of interference with government property, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Brandy Nicole Brooks, 31, on a charge of probation violation.
• Dedra Kristen Brown, 22, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of THC oil, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, 48 hours court sentenced.
• Andrew Michael Fitzgerald II, 46, hold for Chatham County.
• Matthew Gene Frady, 34, on charges of cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery-Family Violence.
• Christian Wilson Graham, 23, on charges of DUI and speeding.
• Brooke Nicole Halberg, 30, on a charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Sheena Mona Jones, 35, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Darrin Lamar McDowell, 46, on charges of illegal parking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Richard Kevin McGregor, 49, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Joseph Michael Miller, 35, on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Kristina Elizabeth Moore, 42, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Harvey Lee Norwood Jr., 35, hold for Riverdale Police Department.
• Robert Brian Phillips, 49, on a charge of probation violation.
• Roy David Pineda-Hernandez, 29, hold for Texas.
• Tyreke Edward Rodriguez, 29, on a charge of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons.
• Kathleen Rojas, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Randy Singleton Jr., 26, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.
• Jerry Eugene Thomas, 59, on charges of criminal trespass and failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
• Anita June Ward, 48, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Felicia Joyce Ward, 48, on charges of criminal solicitation (three counts).
• Tommy Latrell Wilburn, 46, on a charge of probation violation.
• Angela Diane Williamson, 46, on a charge of probation violation.
• Elizabeth Ann Woody, 56, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• John William Bowen, 49, on charges of disorderly conduct, giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Pablo Carrasco, 35, on a charge of driving without a valid license.
• Roderick William Chester, 32, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Tierra Lachelle Chester, 36, on charges of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of the warden, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Hunter Logan Geiss, 25, hold for DeKalb County.
• Marcis Terrell Hutchings, 37, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Tamargo Jerome Wells, 27, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and speeding.