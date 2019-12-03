The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Nov. 18 — Dec. 2:
♦ Landon Reid Alexander, 20, on charges of duty upon striking fixture, failure to drive within single lane, reckless driving, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Johnny Mitchell Anderson, 28, on charges of abandonment of dependent child — misdemeanor, probation violation, fingerprintable charge.
♦ Terray Demond Appling, 22, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Russell Dewayne Bowdoin, 52, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Joseph Richard Butler, 33, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Denzel Rashard Carle, 28, on charges of driving without a valid license — misdemeanor, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, expired or no license plate or decal, open container in vehicle, probation violation.
♦ Andrew Lamont Cox, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jayse McKade Davidson, 22, on a charge of criminal trespass — family violence.
♦ Michael Dewayne Donaldson, 42, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Oakley Dakota Faulk, 26, on a charge of violation of family violence order.
♦ Ricky Eric Goodwin, 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Quadirous Raquel Devon Goss, 21, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Curioki Dante Hyche, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Mario Antonio Jackson, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jeffery Johnson, 31, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Tyler Wright Jones, 24, on charges of battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor, criminal trespass — family violence, cruelty to children — 3rd degree (family violence).
♦ Jordan Clay Kosky, 27, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Joseph Shannon Mays, 28, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Jeffrey Thomas McDade, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Elizabeth Maggie McDonald, 51, on a charge of parole violation.
♦ Rodney Lewis Moore, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ James Hughes Morris, 50, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Darian Quentarrius Noble, 36, on a charge of sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (heroin).
♦ Jeff Lyne Peebles, 51, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Daniel Alfred-Payton Peterson, 26, on a charge of failure to appear for fingerprintable charge — misdemeanor.
♦ Robert Brian Phillips, 49, court sentenced for Jasper County.
♦ Tiffany Monet Riley, 33, on a charge of criminal trespass — family violence.
♦ Jerrius Sherard Robertson, 32, on charges of driving without headlights when required, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Ariana Elizabeth Rowe, 26, on a charge of disorderly conduct county ordinance.
♦ Miguel Angel Sanchez-Alvarez, 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jerome Anthony Singleton, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Howard Jeffrey Stanley, 52, on charges of theft by taking motor vehicle (3 counts).
♦ Vintrez Lemond Thurman, 24, hold for Jackson.
♦ Joshua Adam Benton, 35, hold for Henry County.
♦ Joe Oliver Butler III, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Elizabeth Marie Carter, 60, on a charge of failure to appear for fingerprintable charge — misdemeanor.
♦ Breanna Shannon Chapman, 23, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Marcus Joe Chumbley, 49, hold for Douglas County
♦ Andricus Damargio Coleman, 30, on charges of criminal trespass, refund fraud — $500 or less, theft by shoplifting 1st.
♦ Lonny Antwan Daniels Jr., 30, on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container in vehicle, tag light illumination required.
♦ Ashlee Morgan Diaz, 31, on a charge of battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Robert Todd Dunn, 48, hold for Henry County.
♦ Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr., 46, on charges of open container in vehicle, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Kenneth Maynard Frady, 55, on a charge of possession of marijuana less than ounce.
♦ Dydricous Bernard Harps, 30, on charges of driving with suspended or revoked license, speeding in 35 mph zone (36-50 miles over).
♦ Amarcus Quentez Head, 33, on charges of disorderly conduct (city), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Austin Blake Hightower, 22, hold for Upson County.
♦ Dailey Aubrey, Hinton, 31, hold for Clayton County.
♦ Ricky Alvin Jackson, 35, hold for Houston County.
♦ Antonius Raphael Johnson, 37, on a charge of possession of marijuana less than ounce.
♦ Farrell Charles Johnson, 23, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Shalandria Marie Lewis, 36, on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Tommy James McDowell Jr., 55, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
♦ Ronald Bruce McHone Jr., 50, on a charge of simple battery — family violence.
♦ Hope Lane Middleton, 45, on charges of possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Rashad A’Keem Middleton, 25, hold for Bibb County.
♦ Jacob Denver Moyer, 26, hold for Lamar County.
♦ Thaddeus Oneal Norris, 42, on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Lionel Clarence Randall III, 29, hold for Spalding County.
♦ Thomas Sewitt Sachy, 55, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Rebecca Claire Settoon, 19, on charges of adult restraint law seat belt, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, failure to drive within single lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident.
♦ Dwight Lamont Swift, 42, on charges of driving while tag is suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper passing, no insurance, reckless driving.
♦ Kentreavious Keron Tolen, 23, on a charge of criminal trespass.
♦ Mathew Russell Watt, 30, on a charge of terroristic threats (family violence).
♦ Westlee Brook Whitley, 36, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Jason Austin Whittaker, 36, housed for U.S. Marshal♦ s.
♦ Cordero Demon Willis, 26, on charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor, public drunkenness.