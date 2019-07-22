The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 15-22:
Raymond Barnes Jr.♦ , 33, for court.
♦ Chad Lawson Bresach♦ , 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Martavious Artez Carter♦ , 38, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Marcus James-Thomas Clark♦ , 24, on a charge of robbery.
♦ Jennifer Lyn Gee♦ , 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Andrew Chase Goolsby♦ , 22, on charges of disorderly conduct, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container in vehicle, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Malcolm Jarrod Goolsby♦ , 47, on a charge of possession of cocaine.
♦ Ashley Nicole Grier♦ , 31, hold sheet.
♦ Akiir Deyon Griffin♦ , 28, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Claude Collins Hamby♦ , 44, on charges of disorderly conduct and impersonating a public officer or employee.
♦ Dusty Lee Holloway♦ , 31, on a charge of interference with custody.
♦ Christopher Deangelo Lumpkin♦ , 23, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Carlous Montrez McKibben♦ , 30, on a charge of failure to appear.
♦ Donald Frederick Meeks♦ , 25, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kassey Leann Mobley♦ , 26, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Alvis Jay O’Neal♦ , 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Sebastian Sermon Phillips♦ , 29, hold sheet.
♦ Domonique Renee Shavies♦ , 34, on charges of defective equipment, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana derivatives.
♦ Trinidy Seth Sherrell♦ , 29, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Jake Dylan Sisemore♦ , 22, on a charge of battery-Family Violence.
♦ Marcie Jones Stanford♦ , 31, on charges of child restraint law violation (two counts) and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
♦ Michael Dewayne Stewart♦ , 41, on charges of probation violation (three counts).
♦ Amanda Michelle Tyquiengco♦ , 29, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kenny Fitzgerald Tyson♦ , 51, on charges of probation violation and theft by shoplifting (three counts).
♦ Laricus Demond Webb♦ , 34, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Joseph Milton Baker♦ , 58, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and speeding.
♦ Gregory Lee Causey♦ , 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Shannon Mary Clark♦ , 33, hold for Douglas County.
♦ Gary Lynn Divelbiss♦ , 40, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Charles Henry Gallman♦ , 35, hold for Monroe County.
♦ Gregory Tyrone Gee♦ , 18, on charges of driving without a license and riding without a helmet.
♦ Tyler Andrew Hall♦ , 25, hold for Newton County.
♦ Nehemiah Alonzo Head♦ , 39, on a charge of theft by conversion.
♦ Derrik Allen Hysten♦ , 32, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Michael Ray Jones♦ , 38, hold for Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ Stephen Tyler King♦ , 23, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Joseph Keith Limbaugh♦ , 26, on a charge of battery-Family Violence.
♦ Georgia Magnolia Massey♦ , 26, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Daniel Moreno Mejia♦ , 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Kourtney Racquel Nelson♦ , 31, hold sheet.
♦ Autumn Diane Rachels♦ , 19, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and tail lights required.
♦ Jakory Keshawn Rashid♦ , 21, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Kendreanna Breshun Relthford♦ , 21, on charges of driving without a valid license, no insurance and speeding.
♦ Kati Tess Rudd♦ , 38, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
♦ Garrett Demaun Sheppard♦ , 29, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Joseph Samuel Spence♦ , 35, hold for Henry County.
♦ Anthony Paul Stawicki♦ , 44, on charges of distracted driver, DUI and stopping, standing or parking outside of a business or residence.
♦ Dawson Rhane Stegall♦ , 20, on charges of speeding and DUI.
♦ Jescia Benard Taylor, 45, weekender.