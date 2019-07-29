The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 22-29:

Ryan Ellis Alexander♦ , 45, on a charge of probation violation.

Richard Errol Allen♦ , 21, on charges of operating a personal watercraft during hours of darkness and operation of a watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor.

Robert Louis Almon III♦ , 38, on a charge of violation of a Family Violence order.

Demarcus Terrell Almond♦ , 26, on a charge of failure to appear.

Draymond Jovann Brooks♦ , 39, on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Aleasha Fae Collins♦ , 26, bondsman off bond.

Tracy Dewayne Davis♦ , 46, hold for Clayton County.

Barron Farrar♦ , 41, on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Xavier Tekena Granville♦ , 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Patti Washington Harper♦ , 51, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Jerome Head♦ , 42, hold for Bibb County.

Timothy John Paul Johnson♦ , 39, on a charge of theft by taking.

Terry Lee Ledoux♦ , 39, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Altonio Bernard Little♦ , 43, on charges of brake lights and turn signals required, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Jamie Alan Maddox♦ , 40, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Frederick Macneal Marks♦ , 47, hold for Henry County.

William Tyler McCord♦ , 21, court sentenced to 120 days.

Jerome Montgomery Jr.♦ , 36, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jesse Lamar Naulta♦ , 25, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Rashaun Deltrise Owens♦ , 33, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Justin Tyler Pike♦ , 29, on a charge of battery.

Devin Lars Rice♦ , 31, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Fred Edgar Snipes II♦ , 33, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

William Dewayne Standifer♦ , 46, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Cynthia Denise Stiller♦ , 45, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Albert Austin Sullivan♦ , 58, on a charge of probation violation.

Jescia Benard Taylor♦ , 45, weekender.

Jeremy Alexander Travis♦ , 33, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

George William Williams♦ , 57, on a charge of probation violation.

Randy Leon Williams♦ , 35, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Robert Louis Almon III♦ , 38, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Anngalei Tiara Barr♦ , 26, on a charge of simple battery.

Ashly Nicole Davis♦ , 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Ashley Nicole Grier♦ , 31, on a charge of DUI.

Michael Watson Harper♦ , 60, hold for Henry County.

Tousif Kamal♦ , 29, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.

Donald Joeseph Kraudy♦ , 29, hold for Rockdale County.

Madilyn Vista Mull♦ , 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Samuel Lydon Santiago♦ , 31, hold for Washington State.

Daniel Woodrow Tidwell♦ , 18, on charges of statutory rape and interference with custody.

Patrick Charles White, 39, hold for Jasper and Habersham counties.

Tags

Advertisement