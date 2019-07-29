The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 22-29:
Ryan Ellis Alexander♦ , 45, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Richard Errol Allen♦ , 21, on charges of operating a personal watercraft during hours of darkness and operation of a watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor.
♦ Robert Louis Almon III♦ , 38, on a charge of violation of a Family Violence order.
♦ Demarcus Terrell Almond♦ , 26, on a charge of failure to appear.
♦ Draymond Jovann Brooks♦ , 39, on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
♦ Aleasha Fae Collins♦ , 26, bondsman off bond.
♦ Tracy Dewayne Davis♦ , 46, hold for Clayton County.
♦ Barron Farrar♦ , 41, on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
♦ Xavier Tekena Granville♦ , 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Patti Washington Harper♦ , 51, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Christopher Jerome Head♦ , 42, hold for Bibb County.
♦ Timothy John Paul Johnson♦ , 39, on a charge of theft by taking.
♦ Terry Lee Ledoux♦ , 39, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
♦ Altonio Bernard Little♦ , 43, on charges of brake lights and turn signals required, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Jamie Alan Maddox♦ , 40, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Frederick Macneal Marks♦ , 47, hold for Henry County.
♦ William Tyler McCord♦ , 21, court sentenced to 120 days.
♦ Jerome Montgomery Jr.♦ , 36, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Jesse Lamar Naulta♦ , 25, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Rashaun Deltrise Owens♦ , 33, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Justin Tyler Pike♦ , 29, on a charge of battery.
♦ Devin Lars Rice♦ , 31, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Fred Edgar Snipes II♦ , 33, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ William Dewayne Standifer♦ , 46, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Cynthia Denise Stiller♦ , 45, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Albert Austin Sullivan♦ , 58, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Jescia Benard Taylor♦ , 45, weekender.
♦ Jeremy Alexander Travis♦ , 33, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ George William Williams♦ , 57, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Randy Leon Williams♦ , 35, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Robert Louis Almon III♦ , 38, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
♦ Anngalei Tiara Barr♦ , 26, on a charge of simple battery.
♦ Ashly Nicole Davis♦ , 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Ashley Nicole Grier♦ , 31, on a charge of DUI.
♦ Michael Watson Harper♦ , 60, hold for Henry County.
♦ Tousif Kamal♦ , 29, on a charge of simple battery-Family Violence.
♦ Donald Joeseph Kraudy♦ , 29, hold for Rockdale County.
♦ Madilyn Vista Mull♦ , 20, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Samuel Lydon Santiago♦ , 31, hold for Washington State.
♦ Daniel Woodrow Tidwell♦ , 18, on charges of statutory rape and interference with custody.
♦ Patrick Charles White, 39, hold for Jasper and Habersham counties.