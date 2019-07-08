The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 1-8:
Kristy Nicole Abercrombie♦ , 38, hold sheet.
♦ Eric Lamar Akins♦ , 46, on charges of aggravated stalking, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Quinton Matthew Anderson♦ , 54, on a charge of DUI.
♦ Alexander Justin Arroyo♦ , 20, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, purchase, possess or have under control a synthetic cannabinoid or synthetic marijuana and speeding.
♦ Caleb Isaiah Cannady♦ , 18, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.
♦ Ricardo Cannady Jr.♦ , 21, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.
♦ Ricardo Cannady Sr.♦ , 50, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.
♦ Robert Stanley Chromi Jr.♦ , 31, weekender.
♦ Rico Raymond Cook♦ , 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ John Edward Dee Jr.♦ , 47, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Stanley Wade Farr♦ , 30, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Oakley Dakota Faulk♦ , 26, on charges of aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children in the third degree, terroristic threats and acts and theft by taking.
♦ Ted William Garmon♦ , 60, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ William Devin Ray Head♦ , 19, on charges of obstructing an intersection, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Rusty Lee Hill♦ , 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Robbie Dale Humphreys♦ , 48, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Allen Keith King♦ , 24, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and brake lights and turn signals required.
♦ Roberto Rafael Lara♦ , 36, on a charge of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer.
♦ Keith Christopher Mayo♦ , 32, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Jonathan Brett McKneely♦ , 36, on a charge of probation violation.
♦ Aimee Krystal Meza♦ , 20, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and purchase, possess or have under control a synthetic cannabinoid or synthetic marijuana.
♦ Tavon Stefon O’Neal♦ , 27, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacturing, distribution or sale of marijuana and speeding.
♦ Michael Shane Parker♦ , 41, hold for Jasper County.
♦ Robert Lucas Rosser♦ , 37, hold for Henry County.
♦ Joshua Demarco Scott♦ , 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Charles Cecil Shepard♦ , 39, on a charge of arson in the third degree.
♦ Javier Willians Velasquez♦ , 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kelley Marie Villa-Garcia♦ , 36, on a charge of failure to appear.
♦ Rebecca Katelin Wells♦ , 27, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and probation violation.
♦ Delvin Icilious White♦ , 37, hold for Pardons and Paroles.
♦ Jermiha Rashad Armour♦ , 21, on a charge of possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Chandler Dean Bell♦ , 19, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Altavious Deontea Brown♦ , 20, hold for Jasper County.
♦ Sandreal Daeboris Carter♦ , 38, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ Corenthus Lamonte Clark♦ , 36, on charges of defective or no headlights, DUI, failure to obey stop sign, open container in vehicle, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.
♦ Andricus Damargio Coleman♦ , 30, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Imani Jodora-Patrice Davis♦ , 25, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
♦ Andrew Chase Goolsby♦ , 22, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
♦ Amy Michelle Haines♦ , 44, court ordered to serve four days.
♦ Dave Matthew Larose♦ , 20, on a charge of speeding.
♦ Anthony Marquez♦ , 36, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Jordan Leanne Perkins♦ , 22, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
♦ Christopher Antoine Robinson♦ , 38, on charges of DUI and open container in vehicle.
♦ Ricardo Erick Rodriguez♦ , 45, on a charge of criminal trespass-Family Violence.
♦ Kenyatta Narese Runnels♦ , 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
♦ James Scott Delone Senft♦ , 39, hold for Spalding County.
♦ Nicole Beth Smith♦ , 30, hold for Spalding County.
♦ Tiara Latrice Stinson♦ , 24, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and speeding.
♦ Jescia Benard Taylor♦ , 45, weekender.
♦ Allison Yvette Thomas♦ , 27, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Michael Samuel Thompson♦ , 40, on charge of possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Dorothy Anita Walker♦ , 50, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
♦ Victor Kyle Whitehead, 27, on charges of seat belt violation, distracted driver, DUI, DUI/less safe, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts) and following too closely.