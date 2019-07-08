Handcuffs.jpg

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 1-8:

Kristy Nicole Abercrombie♦ , 38, hold sheet.

Eric Lamar Akins♦ , 46, on charges of aggravated stalking, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Quinton Matthew Anderson♦ , 54, on a charge of DUI.

Alexander Justin Arroyo♦ , 20, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, purchase, possess or have under control a synthetic cannabinoid or synthetic marijuana and speeding.

Caleb Isaiah Cannady♦ , 18, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.

Ricardo Cannady Jr.♦ , 21, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.

Ricardo Cannady Sr.♦ , 50, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.

Robert Stanley Chromi Jr.♦ , 31, weekender.

Rico Raymond Cook♦ , 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.

John Edward Dee Jr.♦ , 47, on a charge of probation violation.

Stanley Wade Farr♦ , 30, on a charge of probation violation.

Oakley Dakota Faulk♦ , 26, on charges of aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children in the third degree, terroristic threats and acts and theft by taking.

Ted William Garmon♦ , 60, on a charge of probation violation.

William Devin Ray Head♦ , 19, on charges of obstructing an intersection, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Rusty Lee Hill♦ , 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Robbie Dale Humphreys♦ , 48, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Allen Keith King♦ , 24, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and brake lights and turn signals required.

Roberto Rafael Lara♦ , 36, on a charge of giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer.

Keith Christopher Mayo♦ , 32, on a charge of probation violation.

Jonathan Brett McKneely♦ , 36, on a charge of probation violation.

Aimee Krystal Meza♦ , 20, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and purchase, possess or have under control a synthetic cannabinoid or synthetic marijuana.

Tavon Stefon O’Neal♦ , 27, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacturing, distribution or sale of marijuana and speeding.

Michael Shane Parker♦ , 41, hold for Jasper County.

Robert Lucas Rosser♦ , 37, hold for Henry County.

Joshua Demarco Scott♦ , 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Charles Cecil Shepard♦ , 39, on a charge of arson in the third degree.

Javier Willians Velasquez♦ , 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kelley Marie Villa-Garcia♦ , 36, on a charge of failure to appear.

Rebecca Katelin Wells♦ , 27, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and probation violation.

Delvin Icilious White♦ , 37, hold for Pardons and Paroles.

Jermiha Rashad Armour♦ , 21, on a charge of possession and use of drug-related objects.

Chandler Dean Bell♦ , 19, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Altavious Deontea Brown♦ , 20, hold for Jasper County.

Sandreal Daeboris Carter♦ , 38, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Corenthus Lamonte Clark♦ , 36, on charges of defective or no headlights, DUI, failure to obey stop sign, open container in vehicle, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.

Andricus Damargio Coleman♦ , 30, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Imani Jodora-Patrice Davis♦ , 25, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.

Andrew Chase Goolsby♦ , 22, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Amy Michelle Haines♦ , 44, court ordered to serve four days.

Dave Matthew Larose♦ , 20, on a charge of speeding.

Anthony Marquez♦ , 36, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Jordan Leanne Perkins♦ , 22, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Christopher Antoine Robinson♦ , 38, on charges of DUI and open container in vehicle.

Ricardo Erick Rodriguez♦ , 45, on a charge of criminal trespass-Family Violence.

Kenyatta Narese Runnels♦ , 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

James Scott Delone Senft♦ , 39, hold for Spalding County.

Nicole Beth Smith♦ , 30, hold for Spalding County.

Tiara Latrice Stinson♦ , 24, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and speeding.

Jescia Benard Taylor♦ , 45, weekender.

Allison Yvette Thomas♦ , 27, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Samuel Thompson♦ , 40, on charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Dorothy Anita Walker♦ , 50, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Victor Kyle Whitehead, 27, on charges of seat belt violation, distracted driver, DUI, DUI/less safe, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts) and following too closely.

